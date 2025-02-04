Melania Trump's Photographer Reveals: "She's Not What You Expect" – Inside the First Lady's Surprising Daily Routine

Melania Trump, making her return to the White House as First Lady following her husband Donald Trump's inauguration, is gaining recognition as a "hardworking and dedicated leader," according to a close aide. After stepping back from the public eye for some time, Melania has recently stepped into the limelight, especially with the release of her memoir Melania and a series of interviews before and after the presidential elections.

Throughout her first tenure as First Lady, Melania was known for her relatively private life, preferring to avoid the public glare compared to previous First Ladies. However, her memoir and a few high-profile interviews revealed more about her personality, attitudes, and the role she plays behind the scenes. These recent public appearances have allowed people to understand her more, especially as the country now enters the next phase of Trump's presidency.

One of the most insightful glimpses into Melania's personality came from her official photographer, Regine Mahaux, who shared fascinating details about her routine and personal life. Mahaux, who has closely worked with Melania, described the First Lady as someone who starts her day early, usually around 6:30 a.m. This early start reflects Melania's disciplined approach to her daily life. Contrary to public perceptions of her as a woman surrounded by servants, Mahaux emphasized that Melania is down-to-earth and hands-on in her personal life. "She is kind and is not necessarily the type of person that people expect when they meet her," Mahaux stated, adding that Melania even makes coffee herself for guests.

This revelation paints a picture of Melania as a First Lady who maintains a sense of normalcy and doesn't subscribe to the glamorous, detached image often associated with the role. Mahaux further clarified that the public's assumptions about Melania being distant or aloof are far from accurate. Instead, the First Lady's personal nature often surprises people when they meet her. This level of relatability and approachability marks a distinct difference between her and other political figures, who are often seen in a more formal or controlled light.

Melania's return to the White House is also marked by a renewed focus on issues that are deeply personal to her. According to sources close to her, the First Lady intends to focus on her Be Best initiative, a campaign aimed at tackling cyberbullying and supporting children's well-being. This initiative has been a significant part of her work, and it is expected to receive more attention during Trump's second term. Additionally, Melania plans to advocate for foster children, another cause close to her heart. Her desire to make a meaningful difference in the lives of vulnerable children is expected to be one of her primary focuses in this new chapter as First Lady.

However, while Melania has taken on a more active role in her husband's second term, there are indications that she will not be involved in every aspect of his presidency. Her memoir revealed occasional political disagreements with Donald Trump, hinting that their relationship may not always align on political decisions. Despite these differences, sources suggest that Melania's commitment to her causes will remain steadfast, allowing her to carve out her own path in the White House.

As the Trumps continue their journey through the second term, Melania's role will likely evolve as she balances her personal goals with her responsibilities as First Lady. With a clear focus on social causes and a desire to use her platform for positive change, Melania Trump's second term may see her playing a more significant and impactful role in American public life.