Melania Trump Was Absent from Family Photo Under Christmas Tree at Mar-a-Lago Because She Was Taking Care of Her Ailing Mother Amalija

A lot is being speculated about Melania Trump's missing in her family's Christmas images posted on social media. It has now been revealed that the former First Lady was absent from the family Christmas images because she was taking care of her ailing mother, according to reports.

Amalija Knavs, 78, is reportedly unwell and hospitalized, according to multiple reports. In light of her mother's health condition, Melania Trump chose to be by her side rather than joining her family at Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the holidays. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, shared a family photo on her Instagram story the day after Christmas, featuring several members of the Trump family.

Missing Because of Her Ailing Mother

Notably, Melania's absence from the image was immediately evident. "Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family," a source close to Melania Trump elaborated to Fox News Digital.

"It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother."

The image posted by Guilfoyle on her Instagram story on Tuesday evening showed a large number of members of the Trump family in front of a Christmas tree at the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The photo includes Trump Jr., Donald Trump, Guilfoyle, Barron Trump, Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their children, as well as Tiffany Trump and her husband Michael Boulos.

Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, 79, was also present in the photo.

Barron, the tallest among them, is seen standing several inches taller than his father, who stands at 6'3".

Melania to Make More Public Appearances

Recent reports suggest that Melania, 53, plans to increase her public appearances to support her husband's reelection bid. "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," a source told Page Six.

"Melania realizes it's her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history ... She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around," the source added, noting that Donald Trump's immediate family are "solidly behind" his bid for the Oval Office.

This decision follows the former first lady's appearance at the National Archives on December 15, where she delivered remarks at a naturalization ceremony.

Melania also participated in the funeral of Rosalynn Carter last month alongside other first ladies, even though her husband did not attend with the other presidents.

Besides Melania, Eric Trump and his wife Lara were also absent from the group shot in front of the Mar-a-Lago Christmas tree posted on Tuesday.

Guilfoyle shared a few images on her Instagram grid featuring her fiancé Don Jr. and the former president in front of the festive decorations at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort and residence.

Although they did not spend Christmas Day together, half-sisters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump participated in the family celebration on December 25. Both of them shared their festive spirits through cheerful posts on their respective social media accounts.

Marla Maples, 60, who was married to Trump from 1993 to 1999, posted a photo of herself and her daughter Tiffany, 30, posing in front of a Christmas tree.