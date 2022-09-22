Melania Trump Denies Saying 'Not Caring About Christmas'; Accuses Aide Stephanie Wolkoff of Spitefully Editing Content

Melania Trump has denied outright saying anything about "not caring about Christmas", and has accused the former White House aide Stephanie Wolkoff of having "spitefully edited" the recording.

Melania, while lambasting her former friend Wolkoff, stated that she deliberately recorded the conversation and then edited the same before presenting a "distorted version" which implies that she doesn't care about Christmas and that it had no significance for her.

On the contrary, "Christmas is an important time for me, my family, and the American people, and my devotion to the holiday is personal and profoundly serious," Melania added in her clarification.

Detractors Call Melania a "Liar", "Cheat", "Dishonest" and "Backstabber"

In a post shared on social media, Melania also said that Wolkoff had secretly recorded many conversations between them which point towards her malicious intentions.

Melania's accusations have created a furor on social media as her supporters and detractors have come up with their comments in favor and against her. Her supporters feel that Wolkoff should be taken to task following investigations and even quoted the relevant punishments for the offense.

On the other hand, Melania's detractors have refused to buy her arguments adding that Wolkoff was her friend for almost 16 years and how can someone so close suddenly turn into an adversary. They even called her with names like "liar", "cheat", "dishonest" and "backstabber".

A report published by New York Post referred to Melania's accusations wherein she said that Wolkoff "deleted" a part of their summer 2018 conversation in which "I expressed hope to reunite families split across at the southern border," adding that it "exposes her malicious intent." The report also stated that Melania was openly speaking about it as she wanted to set her record straight.

A Twitter user questioned Melania adding, "Is Stephanie Wolkoff more or less trustworthy than your close personal friends Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell?"

"Hmm, who to believe? A woman with no history of lying or having her integrity questioned, or a member of the Trump Family who, just today, has been accused of *massive* fraud and a culture of lying and misrepresentation for decades. I believe Stephanie Wolkoff!" wrote another user.