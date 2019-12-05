The impeachment hearing stooped to a new low after professor Pamela Karlan joked about Donald Trump's 13-year-old son Barron, for which she later apologized. A furious Melania Trump took to Twitter and defended her son by slamming the professor for using her minor child as a pawn for political purpose. The First Lady said that Karlan should be ashamed of herself for behaving in such a demeaning way.

''A minor child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics. Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously biased public pandering, and using a child to do it,'' tweeted Melania Trump.

Here's what Pamela Karlan said...

Pamela Karlan used baron as an analogy in her testimony while making an argument on the differences between kings and presidents. "The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the President can name his son Barron, he can't make him a baron.'' Karlan is in favour of President Donald Trump being impeached.

After receiving criticism from all corners for her unwanted statement on Barron, Karlan apologized. She stated that what she said about Trump's son was wrong but the professor further added that she wished the president will apologise for his wrongdoings.

The damage is already done

Despite Karlan apology for her unruly statement on Barron, the damage had already been done and Republicans got their talking points that officials from the Obama era are out to get him and his family as they are blinded by their hate towards the Trumps. During the hearing Representative Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican hit out at Karlan's reference to Barron in a strong way and set the stage for others to follow the same.

''Let me also suggest that when you invoke the President's son's name here, when you try to make a little joke out of referencing Barron Trump, that does not lend credibility to your argument. It makes you look mean. It makes you look like you're attacking someone's family, the minor child of the president of the United States."

Vice President Mike Pence calls it a new low

Mike Pence, also called out Pamela Karlan for her statement saying it's a new low in American politics and asked the Democrats to stop their hatred towards the president. "The impeachment hearings today reached a new low. I just heard at the hearing today, one of the Democrats' witnesses actually used the President and first lady's 13-year-old son to justify their partisan impeachment. Democrats should be ashamed. Enough is enough," he said.