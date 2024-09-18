Melania Trump Defends Her Unclothed Modeling Photos as She Calls 'Celebration of the Human Form'

Former First Lady Melania Trump, 54, has defended her past work as a nude model in her latest promotional effort for her upcoming memoir. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to reflect on her modeling career and respond to any lingering criticism. "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?" the mom of one asked in a voiceover.

"The more pressing question is, why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photo shoot? Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body?" Melania's new promotional comes days after former President Donald Trump survived another assassination attempt.

Melania Defends Her Choice

The video features only a voice-over by the former first lady. While she doesn't show any of her nude photos, she incorporates images of well-known artworks, such as Michelangelo's statue of David, throughout the video.

"Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self-expression," she argued.

This marks the fourth video Melania Trump has shared on her social media platforms leading up to the release of her memoir on October 1. The videos are part of an unconventional promotional approach aimed at encouraging pre-orders for her book.

This video comes just four days after a second attempt on her husband Donald Trump's life.

Melania Trump has not yet commented on the incident from Sunday, when a suspect was spotted hiding near Trump's West Palm Beach golf club while he was playing a round.

In a previous video, she had demanded answers regarding the first assassination attempt on her husband.

Melania's memoir, simply titled "Melania", is scheduled for release on October 1 and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $30. She is offering two editions: a $150 collector's edition with 256 full-color pages, each copy signed by her, and a standard 304-page memoir edition priced at $40, with signed copies available for $75.

Star in Her Own Right

So far, Melania has not indicated whether she will go on a book tour or give interviews, as most of the promotion has been through videos shared on her social media.

These videos have focused on various aspects of her life, with the first highlighting her own perspective, the second questioning law enforcement's response to the assassination attempt on her husband Donald Trump, and the third reflecting on motherhood and her son Barron.

Melania has been the subject of several biographies, but this will be the first time she is telling her own story. It is unclear if she worked with a co-author on this project.

Photos from Melania's modeling career, under her maiden name Melania Knauss, surfaced during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. In 2000, British GQ published images of her in various states of undress aboard Trump's private plane. However, none of the photos showed frontal nudity.

At the time, she was not married to Trump, and the photos were part of her efforts to advance her modeling career. Melania is notably the only first lady to have posed nude for publication.