First Lady Melania Trump talked about Coronavirus and how President Donald Trump is determined to work hard to improve the country's condition in her speech at the Republican National Convention. The First Lady gave an inspiring speech that would really work in President Trump's favor, just like Michelle Obama's earlier DNC speeches that were seen as a game-changer for her husband Barack Obama.



Melania gave a 25-minute keynote address right before the November election. In her speech, she addressed two of the biggest political crises that President Trump is currently facing — protests against police brutality and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Melania started her speech by expressing sympathy for all those people who lost their loved one to COVID-19 or are suffering from the virus that has caused the world to drop on its knees.

Melania also talked about racism and urged everyone to come together in these difficult times. "It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history," Melania said. "Stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice."

Following Melania's RNC speech, many are again comparing her statements with those of Michelle Obama's, who also delivered a speech from the 2020 Democratic National Convention, asking people to put their faith in Joe Biden.

During her DNC speech, Michelle Obama stated that being a president does not change who you really are; it only reveals who you are. She stated that after her husband left the office, the state of this nation has deteriorated. She talked about the country's economy and how poorly the coronavirus pandemic was handled by the authorities.

"More than 150,000 people have died, and our economy is in shambles because of a virus that this president downplayed for too long. It has left millions of people jobless. Too many have lost their health care; too many are struggling to take care of basic necessities like food and rent; too many communities have been left in the lurch to grapple with whether and how to open our schools safely," Michelle Obama said in her speech.

Michelle also weigh-in on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and a lot of other people who lost their lives because of the color of their skin. "The simple fact that a Black life matter is still met with derision from the nation's highest office," she said.

Both Michelle and Melania talked about similar things in their individual speeches. Michelle's speech was welcomed by several political experts and even compared it with the "call of this hour." On the other hand, many on Twitter are now calling Melania's speech 'inspiring' as she was one of the few speakers at the RNC 2020 to acknowledge the lives lost during the pandemic.