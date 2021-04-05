Melancholia: Lee Do Hyun, Im Soo Jung to Feature in Scandalous School Sex Drama?

Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung are likely to feature in a new drama based on a school sex scandal. The drama titled Melancholia is about a terrible scandal that involves a sexual relationship between students and teachers and hidden corruption.

A representative from the film industry revealed that Lee Do Hyun will be joining actor Im Soo Jung for a drama. Lee Do Hyun received an offer to star in Melancholia and is reviewing it, according to a source from the actor's agency called Yue Hua Entertainment.

If things materialize, Lee Do Hyun will be seen romancing Im Soo Jung. The actor will portray the lead role in the flick which is yet to go on floors. The drama is set in a prestigious private high school in Gangnam. Previously, speculations were rife that Im Soo Jung is in discussion to play the main character in the drama. If Lee Do Hyun accepts the offer, then the audience will see him play the role of Baek Seung Yoo, who is a guy of few words. He is slow to respond and is blasé about everything around him.

On the work front, actor Lee Do Hyun is currently shooting for his upcoming film Youth of May that is set to premiere in May this year. The film is set in the 1980s, a historically significant time period in South Korea. It revolves around two characters who meets one another due to their fate in the middle of the whirlwind of events.

Meanwhile, South Korean actress Im Soo Jung, who made her acting breakthrough with Kim Jee-Woon's horror film A Tale of Two Sisters is likely to play the role offered of Ji Yoon Soo, a high school math teacher who gets sexually involved with a former student who was a minor when they first met. The character of Soo Jung is someone who has a bright personality but is very stubborn at the same time.

While the details of the upcoming drama are yet to be released, there's no confirmation about the drama's filming and release date. Im Soo Jung knows how to make any character her own, as she has done previously. She is known for her incredible role in the romantic-comedy flick, All About My Wife, based on the Argentinean film Un novio para mi Mujer (A Boyfriend For My Wife) for which she also won the 33rd Blue Dragon Film Awards.