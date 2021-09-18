HORRIFYING: Texas Teen Kills Family and 2 Dogs and Posts Photos on Social Media Before Committing Suicide

A Texas teen murdered three family members and two dogs and then posted the disturbing images of their bodies on social media before turning the gun on himself in what police suspect murder suicide. William Quince Colburn III, 15, shot dead his father, William Colburn Jr., 63, mother, Janna Colburn, 53, and sister Emma Colburn, 13, inside a recreational vehicle near Aransas Pass, authorities said.

Police started investigating Colburn III after they were alerted of the gory photos Colburn III had posted in a group on social media on Wednesday, the Aransas Pass Police Department said in a statement. Colburn in the post admitted killing his parents and threatened to carry out more violence in an unnamed school.

Strange Mindset

Cops read the teen's posts and went to his home where they tried to coax him outside. Despite several warnings Colburn III didn't come out. However, just when police were planning to break in and go inside they heard a gunshot and a body hitting the floor, the Aransas Pass Police Department said in a release Thursday.

When they went inside, they found Colburn III dead from self-inflected gunshot wound. They also found the bodies of his father, mother and sister along with the two family dogs. They had all been shot.

Police later said that they were alerted about Colburn III having killed his family by the social media site Discord, where the photos were posted, and by users who were on the site, according to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times.

"We appreciate the social media website and the other juveniles within the group where the threat was made," the Aransas Pass Police Department said in the release. "Had it not been for their speedy action and continued support, we might well have been working on an even more tragic event later this morning. Thank you."

Family Devastated

Police have launched an investigation but and are treating the incident as a horrifying murder suicide. However, they still haven't said anything about the motive behind the shocking deaths. Also, not much detail has been shared about the Colburn family.

Mahria Batts, the other daughter of the Colburns, who lost her parents and siblings in the shootings, said that she learned of the sad news on the morning of her mother's birthday.

"This morning, we all woke up excited to tell our Mother a Happy 53rd Birthday. Instead, we were devastated with news that has broken us to our core," Batts said on a GoFundMe page.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said it was unclear what school Colburn III might have been threatening to attack. He said the teen wasn't registered at any local schools and authorities believe he was homeschooled.