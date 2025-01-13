Mel Gibson Sparks Firestorm of Controversy with Wild Claims, Suggesting California Wildfires May Have Been Deliberately Orchestrated by Government for Land Grabbing

Mel Gibson, the 69-year-old actor, is back in the spotlight for controversial remarks about the recent California wildfires. During a January 10 appearance on The Ingraham Angle on Fox News, Gibson raised eyebrows by suggesting that the California government, including Governor Gavin Newsom, might have been involved in the devastating disaster. His comments quickly triggered a wave of conspiracy theories.

In his conversation with host Laura Ingraham, Gibson claimed, "I know they were messing with the water, letting reserves go for one reason or another. They've been doing that for a while. California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things." Gibson, who revealed his own home was destroyed in the wildfires, mentioned that it was "completely toasted" and described the devastation as unlike anything he had ever seen.

His comments echo President-elect Donald Trump's recent remarks about Newsom's water management and environmental policies, which have been criticized as contributing to the ongoing fires.

Gibson further fueled the conspiracy theories, adding, "And then in events like this, you sort of look, well, is it on purpose? Which, it's an insane thing to think. But one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind. What could it be? You know, what do they want? The state empty? I don't know."

Ingraham agreed with Gibson's perspective and suggested that the fires may have been part of a larger agenda. She hinted that the fires could have been a way to clear land for high-density housing, saying, "Well, now there's already talk... of re-imagining the way rebuilding occurs. There's a great need for high-density housing in California and across the country. That's a big push by the climate folks. And you're already hearing rumblings of that. In this case, like goodbye, single-family homes. Hello, high-density housing!"

Gibson continued to elaborate on the situation, stating, "Yeah. It's pretty scary. And it'll take decades to do that, too. It's like even, even if it's a good idea, which I don't know if it is, but... Reminds me of the old cattle barons clearing people off the land." Although acknowledging that his thoughts might be "horrible theories," Gibson suggested that the lack of water and favorable wind conditions, combined with the presence of individuals starting fires, seemed "convenient." He also questioned whether these individuals were acting independently or under orders.

During the discussion, Ingraham responded with, "A lot of questions, a lot of questions, Mel," to which Gibson jokingly replied, "You know, I'll sift through the remains of my place and see if I can find any clues for you."

Gibson's statements have stirred up further debate about the causes behind the California wildfires. His comments about water management, land use, and the possibility of purposeful actions have fueled conspiracy theories, making his appearance on the show a highly controversial topic. While some believe there could be a deeper motive behind the fires, others dismiss his theories as far-fetched. Either way, Gibson's remarks have once again made him the center of attention in a national conversation about California's ongoing fire crisis.