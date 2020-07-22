Another Fort Hood soldier has been found dead near a lake about 15 miles away from the Texas Army Base, according to military officials. Pvt. Mejhor Morta, 26, was discovered in the vicinity of Stillhouse Lake in Killeen, Texas, on Friday.

The cause of the death is not yet known but the Bell County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident. Officials didn't say whether foul play is suspected. Morta, whose home of record is listed as Pensacola, Florida, entered the Army in September 2019, as a Bradley Fighting Vehicle mechanic.

"The Black Knight family is truly heartbroken by the tragic loss of Private Mejhor Morta. I would like to send my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and loved ones," said Lt. Col. Neil Armstrong, commander of 1st Bn. 5th Cav. Regt. "My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. Private Morta was a great Trooper and this loss is felt by every member within our formation."

Seventh Soldier Found Dead On or Near Fort Hood

Morta is the seventh Fort Hood soldier to have been found dead near the army base this year. Among them was 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen, who went missing on April 22. Her remains were discovered earlier this month in a shallow grave about 20 miles east of Fort Hood.

She was killed and dismembered by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson, 20, who took his own life when authorities tried to arrest him. His girlfriend Cecily Aguilar was arrested and charged with helping Robinson mutilate and dispose of the body.

Guillen's death sparked intense scrutiny of Fort Hood in recent weeks with more than 90 lawmakers calling for an independent review of how the Army handled her disappearance from the base.

A 'Dangerous' Military Base

Natalie Khawam, the attorney for the Guillen family, released the following statement to KCEN in the wake of Morta's death.

"As we all know, our soldiers are not safe at Ft. Hood. Unfortunately this U.S. soldier's death is consistent with our concerns, that these soldiers are living on a dangerous base and are being threatened if they speak up. Enough is Enough! We the people demand a Congressional Investigation! How many more soldiers need to die before Congress agrees to convene a Congressional Investigation?! We will not accept anything less than a Congressional Investigation, and we demand one immediately! God be with all our men and women serving our country, especially those stationed at Ft. Hood! Our soldiers fight to protect us and our great country, it's time we fight to protect them!"

Five other Fort Hood soldiers have died stateside, either on or near the base, in addition to Morta and Guillen. They are as follows: