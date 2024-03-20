Meghan Moore and Sidney Capolino: Two Former College Hockey Stars Shot Dead by Boyfriend in Florida Before He Turned Gun on Himself

Two former female college hockey stars were shot dead inside their Florida apartment by the boyfriend of one of the women before he turned the gun on himself. Miami-Dade Police suspect that Luis Napoles, 40, shot his girlfriend Meghan Moore, 25, outside her home before entering the apartment and fatally shooting her roommate Sidney Capolino, 23.

The horrific incident happened on Saturday night. Police officers responded to the scene of the incident, which occurred at the Windsor Ludlam Trail Apartments in Coral Terrace, around 9 pm. Meghan was found outside the apartment with a gunshot wound. However, cops came across a more chilling scene after they went inside the apartment.

Two Murders and a Suicide

While attempting to provide medical assistance to Meghan for her injuries, officers heard another gunshot from inside the condominium. The complex was immediately evacuated, and the Miami-Dade Police Department's SWAT team entered the premises.

Inside, they found Sidney with a gunshot wound, and Napoles, who appeared to have sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency responders were immediately called to the scene but it was already late. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, detectives believe that they all lived together in the apartment.

Police said that Napoles was in a relationship with Meghan and that Sidney was her roommate.

Motive Still Unclear

Both Meghan and Sidney were star players on the New England College women's ice hockey team. According to their student-athlete biographies, Meghan hailed from Centerville, Massachusetts, while Sidney was from Pawling, New York.

New England College President Dr. Wayne F. Lesperance, Jr. issued a statement on Monday to confirm the tragic deaths of Meghan and Sidney.

"Meghan and Sidney were known to many on campus, and we are deeply saddened by this devastating news," he wrote.

"We are keeping Sidney and Meghan's families and friends in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time."

New England College said that Sidney graduated in 2022, while Meghan graduated in 2021.

"As the campus community pauses to process the gravity of the event, it is important that we support and care for each other," they said while offering counseling services.

The exact motive behind the murders and suicide is still unclear. Police have launched an investigation and is yet to share details.

A hockey coach associated with the college shared a heartfelt tribute to the graduates on social media.

"Both such amazing girls taken from us way too soon. Meg and Sid, you're both going to be missed so much," she wrote. "Rest in peace sweet girls."