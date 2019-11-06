Meghan Markle's close friend, Jessica Mulroney, had posted several pictures sporting hot bikinis on Instagram and received the wrath of the online brigade trolls for even posing in the swimwear. Her recent picture shows her wearing a red one-piece which shows off her belly button during a trip to the Cayman Islands. The comments were nasty and Jessica wasn't liking any of it and hit back at the trolls.

The 39-year-old Canadian stylist posted another picture which read, ''Note to self. Never ever post another picture of myself in a bathing suit. Only wear parkas by the beach.'' She also captioned the image as, ''apparently a picture in a bathing suit is offensive to my career, some followers, the charities I work with and my children. But guess what... I don't care. Thank you to my supportive followers who stand up to body shaming. Everyone else, get a clue.''

Just like Meghan Markle, even her friend Jessica Mulroney is no stranger to internet trolls. In August 2019, she shared a different bikini picture and ended up receiving hate comments, so much so, that the 39-year-old deleted the picture for good. The picture showed her looking out over an infinity swimming pool wearing an electric blue bikini.

However, she later decided to re-post the bikini picture in a bid to stick it to the trolls. In the caption, she said: "I took this down after posting it yesterday. Too many trolls attacking. But I realized today, I don't care. I work hard on every aspect of my life and I'm proud of my body. I'm proud of the work I do. I'm proud that I'm driven. I'm proud of it all." She signed off the post with a thought-provoking message that read, ''And if we can't be proud of ourselves, then what's the point. No more apologies."

Jessica has been vocal with supporting her close friend Meghan Markle as well. When Meghan and Harry lashed out at the British media for being too harsh on them, she spoke out at the media's unfair treatment of the royal couple and said, "When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out. When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are. Shame on you, you racist bullies. 3 years of undeserved hate and abuse. It's enough."