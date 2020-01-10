Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Senior, has said that he is "disappointed" in the recent actions of his estranged daughter. The two are known for their notoriously rocky relationship, and it came to a head when he was discovered to be colluding with the tabloids with staged photos before her wedding. Since then, Meghan has not spoken to her father, despite the fact that he often makes statements to the media.

"I'll just simply say I'm disappointed," the former lighting designer confessed in a statement to US Weekly. He did not give any further comment or elaborate any more on his thoughts.

It is not the first time that Thomas Markle has been "disappointed" in his daughter

Meghan's father recently used the same word to describe his thoughts on not being allowed to see his grandson, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Due to their estrangement, it does not seem likely that Thomas Markle will be meeting Archie in the near future, if at all.

"Of course I'm disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out," Thomas told The Daily Mail.

"There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I've stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I'm speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life," he added.

He has also mentioned his sadness over the fact that Meghan did not check up on him when he was in the hospital after suffering a heart attack. The Duchess of Sussex, however, fought back against those allegations and claimed that she had been in contact.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, has also voiced her disapproval

Though Samantha Markle has not spoken to her half-sister in what some say is a decade, she still has strong opinions on the actions of her family member.

"I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made to honor royal duties and to lead by example," she harshly said (via The New York Post).

Samantha also added that their shock announcement was a "slap in the face" to the Queen and the rest of the royal family.

Samantha also denied that the press was to blame in Harry and Meghan wanting out of the royal spotlight.

"That's ridiculous, they stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them," she returned, adding that Meghan was simply exhibiting "attention-seeking behavior."

It is not just members of Meghan's side of family that might have issues with how the Sussexes have acted. According to Princess Diana's former chef, Prince Harry's mother would be "furious" with how Harry is acting, as covered by The International Business Times.