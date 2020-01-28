Embarrassed over the decision of his daughter Meghan Markle to leave the royal household and hurt the Queen, Thomas Markle said that 'everything will come out' if he appears as a key witness in the suit filed by Meghan against a British newspaper.

Meghan Markle sued a British publication for publishing contents of a personal letter sent by her to Thomas Markle in August 2018, three months after her wedding in May. In the letter, the Duchess of Sussex told her father how he broke her heart by colluding with the paparazzi. The accusation levelled against the publication includes breach of her privacy, data protection rights and copyright.

Thomas wishes to stand up for himself

Thomas who has neither met the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since their marriage nor his grandson Archie said that he is ready to appear as a key witness in the case. "I'm tired of being lied about and not being defended. I put the newspaper in this position by offering up a portion of that letter, which led to them being sued. This is my fault so I have to stand up for myself. It's a responsibility thing," he said while appearing on an interview during ITV's Good Morning Britain show.

"It will be emotional. I don't know how we will both accept it. It would be the worst place to have to meet her and Harry, but it might come down to that because I will certainly testify against the things that have been said about me. The lies," he added further.

Thomas admits being embarrassed of her daughter's choice

Thomas, who wasn't invited to the royal wedding, said that his daughter's decision to leave the royal household has embarrassed him. "I think they've hurt the queen, I think they've hurt the royals, and it just doesn't work. I'm a little embarrassed for them and feeling really sorry for the queen. The break from the royals is going to cause far more problems," he said.

"This decision to make a break from the royals is very confusing, I don't think anyone understands or can figure out how this happened or why it happened - it makes no sense," Markle added further.

'Meghan has ghosted her father'- Thomas Markle

Admitting that his health has been deteriorating every day since his fall out with Meghan, the 75-year-old said that even though his interviews will irk the Duke and Duchess, he will continue in the hope to meet them someday.

"I love my daughter, I'd love my grandson and I'm sure I'd love Harry if I met him. I will always hope we can come together at some point - but the break from the royals is causing problems and what I'm saying will causing problems but I'm really disappointed at what is going on. I'm disappointed as a grandfather, that I've never met my grandson, and I miss my daughter," he said.

"It's silly it's gone on for too long, I would like to make peace with Meghan and Harry. I am at their mercy, if they want to get in touch with me I'm sure it won't be a problem."

Talking about the public reaction to his interview on the issue, Thomas said, "I would tell them to try being in my position for a while and see what it's like - have a family member ghost you and not speak to you, and see how you feel. It's something that stays with you 24/7 every day, and it never goes away. It's always on your mind. You wake up with it. You go to sleep with it. It's very hard to deal with."

Thomas asks Harry to 'Man-up'

During the interview, Thomas revealed what he would tell his daughter if ever they meet. "I'd say I love you and let's sit down and work this out. She was the closest thing to me for years and years and years, until she went off to college and even then. This is ridiculous. We should get together."

In his message to Harry, the Duke of Sussex, Thomas said, "Man up and fly down to see me. And we'll talk." "I love my daughter and I certainly would love my grandson and I'd love Harry if I met him, I'm sure," said Thomas who has never met the Prince till date.