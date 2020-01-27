American model and former Playboy playmate, Ana Cheri set the heartbeats racing with a set of pictures posted on her Instagram account in which she wore nothing, but a neon coloured two-piece bikini.

The pictures which were posted on Saturday, as the model enjoyed her weekend outing at an undisclosed location, left little to the imagination of her 12.4 million followers on Instagram.

While swinging on a wooden swing-set placed on the beach with sea waves touching its base, Cheri captioned the pictures: "Swinging into the weekend like ." She also urged her followers to share her pictures with their friends: "SWIPE and send this to a friend."

Did Ana Cheri suffer a wardrobe malfunction?

In the first picture, Ana shows off her booty as she takes a swing on the wooden set. The neon green bikini that hardly covers her voluptuous booty is paired with a plunging top that is tied on the back with a string.

However, in the next set of pictures show off the front profile of the model, the straps of the top could be seen falling off her shoulders thus showing off a lot more than her cleavage. The slip-up whether intentional or otherwise barely covered her nipples as she gave a lustful pose to the photographer.

However, the diva who wore the right amount of makeup with a nude coloured lipstick to highlight her beautiful features showed off her toned arms, abs, curvaceous hips and long lean legs in the pictures. The sizzling beauty left her hair open with a side parting. The wet hair fell down on her right shoulder as she posed for playful pictures.

Fans react to the pictures

The post has reached 2.7 million likes with fans posting over 1600 comments. "Ana you are so amazingly beautiful and stunning hope you have a great day," wrote a fan.

"Very Nice, I like your Curves.." wrote another. "You are so beautiful and this trip is so much fun!!" said a fan. Here is a look at the hottest Instagram pictures of the 33-year-old siren.

View this post on Instagram They about to see a shine cause we're golden They can never break us down cause we're golden They about to see us glow cause we're golden Have a great Sunday Everyone!! A post shared by AnaCherí (@anacheri) on Jan 26, 2020 at 8:37am PST



