Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sent shockwaves around the world after they decided to step back from the Royal life and move away from the Buckingham Palace to a quiet and secluded place in the United States away from the eyes of the media. The couple was criticized for the move but their friends and close circles supported it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been out of the royal fold for almost a year now and was coined the #Megxit on social media. The couple is said to be content with their new life and has no plans of returning to the Monarchy anytime soon. Sources close to Meghan Markle say they've gone for good.

Royal correspondent Angela Levin revealed a startling new scoop by saying that Meghan Markle had planned to leave the Buckingham Palace even before her wedding and was only waiting for the right opportunity to pull the plug, which she eventually succeeded.

"She obviously hated it within the Royal Family and was preparing to leave even before the wedding. She didn't like the UK [as] it was too small for her. I don't think Meghan will come back,'' revealed Royal correspondent Angela Levin to Express.co.uk.

Meghan's friends have also told the Daily Mail that Meghan did the right decision of moving out and is now leading a happy life without constantly being dragged down by the media. An insider claimed: ''There's no warmth between the family members and she wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs. It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate."

The insider continued that the Royal family did not approve of their decision but had to eventually give in. "It's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choice", and "you could cut the tension with a knife".

Royal author Leslie Carroll chipped in to Express.co.uk by saying that Prince William had never felt warm around Meghan Markle but had to accept the fact that she's Harry's wife. "William has not always felt warmly toward Meghan, [but] he needs to accept that she's Harry's wife, the mother of their son, and the woman he adores—his soul mate."

Another Royal biographer, Howard Hodgson explained that her Majesty and Prince William were very annoyed by Meghan Markle's behavior but had to put up with it due to the Monarchy. "The Queen is very annoyed, and his brother William is very, very annoyed. There is that sort of hard-cutting edge to William that is with the Queen in so far that they believe there is no room for any feelings [in the monarchy],'' he said to Express.co.uk.