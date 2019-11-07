Meghan Markle was apparently not pleased when Prince Harry returned from his trip to Japan. The Duchess of Sussex confronted Prince Harry upon his return from a "flying visit" to Japan after he was spotted holding an item the Duchess of Sussex does not like, royal commentator Neil Sean jokingly suggested. It is no secret that Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry give up a few of his previous habits that may have been bad for his health. So, it is only natural for the Duchess to lose her cool when she sees him falling back into old habits.

Now, it is not clear whether that is what happened in this particular instance, but it does seem to suggest that Meghan Markle may be channelling the Queen's iron hand when dealing with the Prince.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle spent the weekend at home with son Archie as Prince Harry jetted off to Japan to show his support for England players during the rugby final against South Africa. Royal commentator Neil Sean suggested the Duchess of Sussex may have confronted her husband upon his return after the expert claimed to have spotted the Duke holding a bottle of beer – despite Meghan asking Harry to stop drinking after she fell pregnant. Speaking to The Today Show, Mr Sean said: "Prince Harry was over there for a flying visit to Japan and he was there spurring them on.....I saw him holding, let me tell you, a bottle of beer so I don't know how that's going to go when he gets home to Meghan.

"Apparently, he doesn't drink anymore, as all boys say."

Prince Harry reportedly seemed to have turned over a new leaf when Meghan Markle asked him to quit drinking when they were expecting baby Archie. Apparently, Harry was also suggested to have agreed to the request to show his solidarity to a then-pregnant Meghan.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, a royal insider said: "Considering he's been a pretty brutal drinker since he was a young teen, it's quite an achievement....All she did was show him there's another way to live and he's become a huge fan....He eats well, doesn't poison his body, exercises, does a bit of yoga and is a lot happier."

Prince Harry may have had a beer but it doesn't seem like he has fallen back into old patterns. And if Meghan Markle reprimanded him for the slip, it looks like her approach to dealing with conflict is completely at odds with that of the Queen, who keeps her emotions in check and makes reprimands and admonishments in private.