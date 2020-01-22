Jessica Mulroney is both a noted fashion stylist as well as the daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney. However, she might best be known for her friendship with Meghan Markle. The 39-year-old mom of three was not only a prominent fixture of Meghan's Instagram account pre-Harry, but has also often been in the headlines defending her famous friend. In a recent Instagram post, Jessica supported Meghan once again by calling out social media "bullies."

The stylist began the post by discussing using social media as a "business tool" despite the fact that it could be "dark." The statement has many royal watchers wondering if her tips will be used by the duchess, who is reportedly intent on expanding her own media empire.

"Social media is not going away. It is a business tool, it can be an incredible place to find strength but it can be dark. I am organizing a conference on how to handle social media as a positive platform. I can't wait to share it with you soon," she wrote (via The Sun).

However, Jessica soon took the opportunity to hit out at what many perceived as critics of her pal.

"Sending love to all those who carry the weight of bullies and let's find a way to teach our children proper decorum. There is a light at the end of this tunnel," she concluded.

Jessica later deleted the post.

The statement seems to confirm that Harry and Meghan believe the British media were bullying them

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cited financial independence as one of the main reasons for their decision to step down from the royal family, another factor was reportedly the negative press that the Duke and Duchess often faced. The headlines were particularly savage over the couple's use of four private jets in the space of 11 days despite championing themselves as environmentalists.

In addition, Meghan had previously hit out at the British tabloids in her documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. Though she said that she knew it would be difficult to win over the notoriously ferocious media, she nevertheless thought the press would be "fair."

The Duchess also recently claimed that her "soul was being crushed" while living in Buckingham Palace, as recently reported by The International Business Times.

Jessica's latest post is not the only one she has recently made in defense of Meghan

Jessica also recently posted a quotation to her Instagram account shortly after news that the Sussexes were quitting their royal roles. Many royal watchers believed it was yet another veiled message about her former Suits actress friend.

"A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink," read the post.