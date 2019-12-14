Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be enjoying a well-deserved six week break from their royal duties, it seems as if they have not been forgotten. The pair came up in a discussion between The Daily Beast and Hart to Hart actress Stephanie Powers, and her review of the new duchess was far from stellar.

"Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous: The Adventures of Meghan in the Palace," joked Stefanie about the former Suits actress (via The Toronto Sun).

Stephanie Claims Meghan Has Made Her Royal Role Too Hollywood

As a veteran of Hollywood herself, Stephanie claims that 38-year-old Meghan has brought too much of Tinseltown to Windsor.

Stephanie claimed that Meghan "wants to be a star, which, I'm sorry, is not what she is supposed to be doing."

"Meghan's role is not about being a star. It's her job to be Harry's wife, not change the royal dynamic," the 77-year-old added.

The Hart to Hart Actress Also Had Some Choice Words For Meghan's Pre-Royalty Career

Stephanie didn't just disparage Meghan's role as a duchess, but also her role as an actress.

"She had a role in a TV show," the It Takes a Thief actress argued. "Please, she's obviously not a great actress. She's not gotten into the role she has taken on."

Stephanie said it was particularly irksome for her to read tabloids refer to Meghan as "Hollywood royalty" that married into "actual royalty." The Girl from U.N.C.L.E. star said that the expression should be reserved solely for Grace Kelly.

Kelly was an Oscar winning actress who was also known for her work with esteemed director Alfred Hitchcock. She famously married Prince Rainier of Monaco in 1956.

Stephanie Is Reportedly Good Friends With Prince Charles

This criticism is particularly stinging considering the fact that Stephanie and Prince Charles are reportedly good friends. The two met and bonded over their shared love of polo. Duchess of Sussex fans may be wondering if the crown prince will have a word with his friend after the comments.

Prince Charles is said to be fond of his daughter-in-law, and even named her "Tungsten" as a sign of admiration. He also walked her down the aisle at her wedding when her own father, Thomas Markle, was unable to attend due to health problems.

Meghan Markle Is Not The Only Royal That Stephanie Criticized

The Die! Die! My Darling star also slammed Prince Andrew. The Duke of York recently was relieved from royal duties due to his relationship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his "sex slave" Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

"Prince Andrew is stupid. Both him and Harry have making fools of themselves in common," she said.

While Meghan may not have a fan in Stephanie, she does have one in social media star Kim Kardashian. The SKIMS founder recently sang her praises for the former Deal or No Deal star.