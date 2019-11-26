Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at the receiving end of negative news cycle of the British media and the royal couple hit back at the press during their documentary 'Harry and Meghan: An African Journey' and raised eyebrows. While several of them sympathized with the couple, the others asked the duo to deal with it as being a part of the royal family comes with a lot of baggage.

Kim Kardashian came out in support of the couple

However, Kim Kardashian is the latest to come out in support of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and said the couple need their safe place and their rights to privacy should be followed. The American media personality stated that she understands how Meghan and Harry feels and empathizes with them.

"I don't think anyone can really understand what that's like except for them. But I think as I'm older and as I have kids, what I would want for them is just the safest place. I can definitely empathize with their need for having a secure, safe place and taking time for themselves and having privacy when they need it," said Kim Kardashian to the Sunday Project.

Kim also spoke about Princess Diana's journey and untimely death and asked the media to give the newlyweds their own space and stated she sees the same repetition of bad press coming to Meghan and Harry. Even Kim Kardashian's entire family is hounded by the paparazzi on a daily basis and they keep bodyguards to safeguard themselves.

Apart from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell recently came out in support of Meghan and Harry and said that she's glad that the couple are taking legal action against a British media firm.

"When I heard (she was taking legal action), I was like 'Bravo. Good for her.' We all know what that's about. I've seen how they treat Raheem Sterling, how they speak about Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams. I don't know how Meghan Markle deals with this and I'm really glad she's taken action to defend herself.''