It seems that not everything is merry and bright when it comes to the British royals -- and their new addition, Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly "fuming" at her sister-in-law after feeling "totally left out," reports Radar Online. According to their royal source, Kate has been busy organizing a number of gatherings -- inviting both royals and other posh socialites that Meghan considers her own friends. However, she has failed to invited the American-actress-turned-royal.

"Kate's organizing some select get-togethers that will mean invites for a host of royals, including Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall," the royal insider claimed.

Other parties will include "numerous aristocrat associates who Harry and Meghan would enjoy seeing, too," added the source.

However, the mother-of-three has decided not to extend an invitation to her red-headed brother-in-law or his former Suits actress wife.

That could partially be because the Sussex couple are currently in Canada after deciding to take a six week break from royal duties. However, Radar is alleging that the real source of the snub is the fact the Sussex-Cambridge feud has opened once more.

The fight between the brothers reignited after Harry & Meghan's documentary

Prince William and Prince Harry had long been rumored to have developed a rift; however, it was considered idle gossip until Harry confirmed the whispers in the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

As was previously covered by The International Business Times, Harry claimed that he and his brother were on "different paths."

After this comment allegedly brought embarrassment onto Kate's husband, the Duke of Cambridge, Harry and Meghan then reportedly made matters worse by deciding to skip Christmas at Sandringham with the rest of the royal family.

The insider said that the move angered Kate, who felt that she and her husband had only been kind and understanding to the pair, and she decided that she would not make any more efforts with the Sussexes "until they reciprocate the effort she and William have been making with them for well over a year now."

"Kate's decided she needs to be cruel to be kind and it's time her sister-in-law learned a harsh lesson," said the source. "Needless to say, it hasn't been well received at all."

Kate feels confident enough to deal with potential drama

Royal watchers have agreed that the duchess has seemed to only have become more and more confident as the years have progressed, and that she has truly come into her role as a royal queen.

With her new confidence, the insider added that Kate finally felt she could send a message to Meghan without worrying about any bad fallout.

"Kate's standing in the palace has never been so high, so she feels no obligation to make nice with Meghan and Harry," the source said.