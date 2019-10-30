Royals no more? According to a shocking new claim, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle threw a terrible tantrum in front of the Queen during a bitter confrontation, and now, the two have reportedly quit the British royal family! And what's more, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were planning on any further reconciliation from the 93-year-old monarch, then the duo were in for quite the shock, for the Queen was in no mood to show them any sympathy this time around.

"Her Majesty called their bluff! She told them that she was delighted with their decision and couldn't wait for them to leave!" a high-level palace courtier revealed to Radar Online. And apparently that wasn't the only payback that the couple received from the monarch for dissing their royal lifestyles in public.

"She stripped them of their royal titles, their newly renovated home, Frogmore Cottage — and about $15 million in financial support!" said the source. "Then the queen removed a photo of the couple that had a prominent spot in her audience room in Buckingham Palace. Meghan's royal fairy tale just exploded in her face!"

According to multiple reports, the British royal family has been extremely concerned about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, especially after the couple's emotional revelations on the recently released ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, from the duo's royal engagement in Africa.

At one point in the documentary, Harry is heard saying that things for the Sussexes had become so bad in the UK that they were keen to move abroad, for according to Meghan, they were "existing, not living." And Meghan complaining about nobody ever asking if she was okay as nothing but a "bad acting job" by the former Suits star, according to palace sources.

"They spilled their guts like no royal since Princess Diana's shocking 'There were three of us in this marriage' TV interview in 1995 about Prince Charles' cheating with Camilla Parker Bowles!" noted a senior palace source. "But they came across as paranoid whiners and psychologically unhinged hypocrites — and Her Majesty was outraged."

"She called the couple to her private quarters immediately after the documentary aired," continued the source. "In a shocking showdown, she told them to 'get a grip' and stop claiming they'd single-handedly modernized the monarchy. She told Meghan it might be okay to be so open in hippy-dippy Hollywood, but royals keep their private feelings just that — private."

The Queen apparently wasn't too happy with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "TV production" either, say sources. "Instead of apologizing and begging forgiveness, Harry and Meghan dug their heels in, insisting they wanted out of the royal fishbowl," said the palace aide, noting, "They demanded a six-week break to chill out — and see what America has to offer them."

"Her Majesty exploded! I'm told she retorted, 'Six weeks? You can make it permanent!'" revealed the aide. "She said everyone, including herself, had bent over backwards to help Meghan adjust to royal life. And if they couldn't cope, she'd be delighted to see them go — for good!"

The source went on to add, "Meghan clearly masterminded this publicity stunt — and the queen retaliated." The shocking claim comes after it was reported that Meghan and Harry might have already bought a place for themselves in the US.