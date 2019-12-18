Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were granted the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex over a year ago on their May 19 wedding. However, the honor might not last much longer, as a resident in the council of Brighton and Hove launched a petition asking his council, Brighton and Hove, to stop referring to the duke and duchess with their royal titles.

The petition was posted online since July 1, and it ends tomorrow. However, it has already gotten more than the minimum number of signatures required to debate the topic, and as a result, the debate as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan should lose their titles will take place on Thursday.

Charles Ross, the man behind the campaign, believes that titles are not "democratic"

The petition specifically claimed that the use titles were not democratic and represented a "symbol of oppression of the general public" (via The Express).

"We the undersigned petition Brighton & Hove Council to reject the usage of the titles 'Duke of Sussex' and 'Duchess of Sussex' by the individuals Henry ('Harry') Windsor and Rachel Meghan Markle as morally wrong and disrespectful to the county of East Sussex," the petition continued.

"As residents of Brighton and Hove we call on Brighton and Hove Council to not refer to these individuals by such titles which we believe to be entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite."

The petition also asked that the council not invite or entertain the royal pair.

Even if the measure were to pass, Harry and Meghan would still technically keep their titles

The council can't officially take away the titles from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, since they were given to the pair by Queen Elizabeth herself. However, the council could ensure that any official documents in their jurisdiction remove any mention of royal title when referring to Harry and Meghan.

That said, no decision has been made yet. The petition is the fifth item on the agenda -- taking place after public questions and deputations -- during the next council meeting. It is scheduled for the Hove Town Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the 19th of December (via The Argus).

Harry and Meghan are not the only royals to be the subject of petitions

Many royals have been the subject of petitions throughout the years. For example, one recent petition argued that the royals should completely fund the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank. The pair got married back in October 2018.

This is also not the first petition that Harry and Meghan have faced. It is perhaps one of the reasons that Meghan has been named the UK's most unfairly treated person of 2019.