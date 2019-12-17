The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is named United Kingdom's most unfairly treated person of 2019. More than half of British voters agreed that she's been treated badly by all the sections of the media and agreed that she had a particularly bad year.

More than 2,000 people from the UK were surveyed to get the results and was conducted by the UK's online casino giant PlayOJO. More than 50 percent voted for Meghan as she took the top spot of the table. Among the top five are Ant McPartlin, Queen Elizabeth, Greta Thunberg and Alex Hollywood.

Majority of them agree Meghan Markle is treated unfairly

Many celebrities, politicians and common people alike have come forward showing their support to Meghan Markle and urged the British press to leave her alone. A spokesperson for PlayOJO said that the survey clearly indicates people want everyone to be treated fairly and equally.

"We're keen to re-address the 2019 balance and not only acknowledge Meghan Markle's tumultuous year, but offer her some respite. Whatever you think of her, the majority of us Brits clearly agree on one thing - she's had a pretty tough year. Ever since her relationship with Prince Harry became public, she has become the victim of severe and often unjustified criticism. It's no surprise the nation thinks she's been the most unfairly treated person of 2019," said the spokesperson in a statement.

People want to give Markle a drink

The survey also shows that people want to give Meghan a drink, to make her feel better for being treated unfairly. "Treating our players fairly is fundamental to our business, we know how bad it feels to be treated unfairly in the casino industry, so we asked participants in our survey how we could make Meghan Markle's year fairer if they had a chance. Answers ranged from giving her some downtime to simply getting her a drink!"

In reality, nobody could actually give Meghan a drink but PlayOJO donated £500 to Smart Works, a charity Meghan Markle is a patron of and showed their support for the work she undertakes.