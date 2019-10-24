Royal biographer Angela Levin dropped a bombshell as she spoke to Sky News saying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ''miserable and unhappy'' and the couple are not in a position to help each other. The royal biographer revealed that Prince Harry is suffering from a ''wave of agony'' after retracing his mother's steps in Africa during his royal tour.

''I think (Prince Harry) feels and looks incredibly miserable and unhappy. Meghan is unhappy too and it seems incredibly sad that they can't seem to help each other at the moment. It seems unfortunate now. He is having another wave of agony over his mother, Princess Diana. The trip was going to be very difficult as he was retracing his mother's steps.''

During the royal tour of Africa, Prince Harry made an emotional pilgrimage to Huambo province in Angola and followed the footsteps of his mother, who famously walked through a partially cleared Angolan minefield. He added that the visit to Huambo was ''deeply personal and meaningful'' to him and said that his mother's memory remains ''daily'' with him and her ''legacy'' lived on.

At the Huambo province, Prince Harry was seen wearing a body armour and a protective mask and walked in what was previously a minefield, exactly the same way his mother walked 22 years ago when she visited the province in 1997. Prince Harry looked emotional during the walk and couldn't take off his mother's memories off his mind.

Meanwhile, Angela Levin said that there is more to the couple than being just 'miserable and unhappy' with their lives. Her words come after Harry and Meghan opened up in a behind-the-scenes and yet to be released documentary 'Harry & Meghan: An African Journey', which followed the couple during their ten-day tour of South Africa, of which ITV aired a few clips.

In the clips, Meghan Markle is heard saying that she's ''existing, not living'' and described struggling with the pressures of royal life as ''damaging,'' while her husband Prince Harry opened up about his struggles with mental health and how he's coping up with all of it. For which Meghan added, ''I never thought that this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair and that's the part that's really hard to reconcile.''