Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially announced they are expecting their second child. The news was confirmed through Markle's official Instagram page on Valentine's Day. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday. The baby will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6," according to the Instagram post. Markle and Harry shared a beautiful black-and-white photo announcing their pregnancy in royal style.

Recently, Markle, who played the role of a paralegal in the American legal drama series 'Suits' revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," according to a November 25 report on New York Times.

In the photo clicked by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman, Harry looks lovingly at his wife Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she lays in his lap with a smile on her face. The Duchess of Sussex is seen rocking a stunning long white dress, which she wore during her first pregnancy. The dress was designed by Carolina Herrera. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," revealed a spokesperson for the couple to PEOPLE.

Queen Elizabeth "Caught Off Gaurd"

While most of the royal family members were aware of Meghan Markle's second pregnancy announcement, the Queen of Britain, Elizabeth II was caught off guard and had no prepared statement as she did not realise the couple was about to publicly announce the happy news.

"The Sussexes had apparently told the Royal Family their happy news, but not, it seems, that they would announce it. Tonight's announcement caught officials off guard, with no prepared statements. But everyone is 'delighted' including the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince of Wales," tweeted Emily Andres, Mail on Sunday royal editor

Last week, the grandmother of Archie Harrison was delighted to welcome her ninth great-grandchild from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. Harry and Markle's second child will be Queen Elizabeth II's 10th great-grandchild to the royal family.

Earlier, on Harry and Markle's decision to step down as senior Royals and stay away from the palace, the queen of Britain said that said she is entirely supportive of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's desire for a new life, however, she would have preferred for them to keep their current roles and responsibilities to the royal family. Harry and Markle are currently spending their time both in Canada and the UK.