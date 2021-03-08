Meghan Markle has shocked the world with her daring revelations about the British royal family in the sensational interview with Oprah Winfrey. The 'Suits' actor claimed that the royal family was concerned about how dark her baby's skin would be and what would he look like when she was pregnant. The Duchess of Sussex kept mum when asked, "Who is having that conversation with you," by Ophrah, who was in shock after hearing what Markle said.

Markle didn't take the name of the member but daringly hinted that the British royals are a supporter of 'racism.' She said that the conversation regarding her son Archie's skin color was exchanged with her husband Prince Harry when Archie was still inside her womb. She said that not one but there were several conversations regarding the baby's color.

While this is just a part of the whole Oprah interview with Meghan Markle, there were other shocking revelations about the British family. During the interview, Oprah asked Meghan if she had made Kate Middleton cry. Markle said that she didn't but it was the other way around as Kate had owned it and apologized to her with a note and sent her some flowers. She revealed that Kate was upset about flower girl dresses during her wedding with Prince Harry. The actor-turned-royal member also said that the situation hurt her feelings.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has also addressed his relationship with the members of the British royal family after his exit. Talking about his father, the Duke of Sussex said that he feels let down as his father had gone through the same. He also said that he would love his father but at the moment he is hurt. Harry opened up about how his late mother Princess Diana would have felt about his exit from the royalty.

He said she would have just wanted them to be happy. Harry's wife Meghan Markle also revealed that the royal life took a staggering toll on her mental health as she even had suicidal thoughts. She said, "I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry," and added that she didn't want to be alive anymore.

Meghan Markle Career

Before becoming a royal member, Meghan born Rachel Meghan Markle was an actress, who grabbed the spotlight for her role as Rachel Zane in the American legal drama 'Suits.' She is known to be a lifestyle blogger and a fashion influencer. She started The Tig (2014–2017), which featured influential women. Meghan Markle is outspoken and dares to speak up against the royal family.

