Meghan Markle Desperately Wanted to be in Barack Obama's Birthday Party Invite, Says Royal Expert

Former president of the United States, Barack Obama, turned 60 on August 4, 2021, and had planned to throw a lavish bash with a guest list of 475 invitees. However, his dream of partying with a large crowd was short-lived after receiving criticism for gathering a crowd during Covid-19 and had to cut short the list.

Royal author Angela Levin revealed to the Sun that Meghan Markle was desperate to receive an invitation to Obama's bash, but the royal couple never made it to the first list of 475 guests Obamas did not invite Meghan and Harry to the birthday bash as they did not like the couple attacking their own family.

Meghan, who previously stated that she would not attend any birthday bash, was, in fact, eager to be invited to the party so she could be seen partying alongside Obama.

''I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama's amazing party,'' said Levin and continued, ''But the fact is, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list.''

It is claimed that the Obamas did not invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to the birthday bash due to their loyalty towards the Queen, and the duo does not want to upset the royal family.

The final list of invitees to the bash included Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Jay-Z, BeyoncÃ©, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King, and George and Amal Clooney, according to reports.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey also wrote in the Telegraph that the Obamas did not like seeing Meghan and Harry attacking the royal family in public as the Obamas have always considered family over everything.

''It arguably will not have gone down well with a couple who have always put 'family first' to see Harry and Meghan being so openly critical of their royal relatives during their Oprah interview in March,'' she wrote.

Also, previously PageSix had asked Meghan if she would attend the Obama bash and she said ''not planning to attend'' but did not specify if she was not invited or because they couldn't make it.

Barack Obama has come under fire for hosting the party during the Delta variant scare and pictures show attendees swirling and dancing around with no face masks.