The sultry siren Megan Barton-Hanson has revealed that she is all set to launch her own line of sex toys to cure women of their boredom while being quarantined at home amid the coronavirus crisis. The 25-year-old Love Island star is teaming up with lingerie line Ann Summers and will release the vibrators this month.

"These are the perfect way to start your sex toy collection in my eyes - we're in a strange time right now but it's a great time to get exploring your body and discover what really works for you! #BePleasurePositive,'' she said in a statement released by Ann Summers.

Also, the model took to Instagram sporting a stunning bodysuit announcing 'Megan Loves'. ''I'm so excited to be working with @annsummers to launch 'Megan Loves', my own edit of the tried & tested toys that I love the most and wanted to share with you all. Whether you are after solo play or with a partner, there will be something for you and this month's picks are the perfect way to start your sex toy collection. Each month I'll be launching 2 edits so make sure you look out for more soon. #bepleasurepositive.''

Apart from launching her own sex toy line, Megan also revealed she is all set to reopen her Only Fans account to relieve people of their boredom while being holed up at home.

Megan was viciously trolled

Not everyone liked the idea of Megan starting her own vibrator line and reopening her Only Fans account, as several of them pointed out that she is using the crisis for her personal ends and trying to make money out of the dire times. She received a barrage of negative comments on her Instagram posts and also on her DMs.

Meghan said she was upset and sad looking at people's reaction and stated that she just wants to help people during these difficult times. "I've had so many people put me down, which is sad considering I've spoken so much about women's empowerment and letting women do what they want with their bodies."

She added: "The abuse I've had recently for opening up my Only Fans account again has surprised me, but I'm not ashamed of it, so don't try and shame me for it because it is a part of me."