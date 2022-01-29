Mega Millions Lottery Results: California Ticket Bags Mega Millions Jackpot of $421 Million, Here Are The Winning Numbers

A lucky player has won the $421 million Mega Millions jackpot. According to reports, the Mega Millions jackpot-winning lottery ticket was bought at a gas station in Woodland Hills, California for the drawing held on January 28, 2022. The winning numbers on Friday were: 3, 16, 25, 44, 55 and the Megaball 13 while the Megaplier was 3x.

The lucky winner of the California lottery has bagged the 30th largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history and the 13th largest Mega Millions prize, according to the lottery website. Only one ticket met the target of matching all six balls in Friday night's lottery.

Soon after the drawing, the official Twitter handle of Mega Millions teased, "It's a MEGA good Friday for California!" The winner, who is yet to be revealed, could also opt for a $289.5 million cash option, according to the lottery rules.

While the chance of one single lottery ticket matching all six numbers drawn is very tiny, about one in 302 million, the Mega Million jackpot winner has proven that one could still get lucky. Well, apart from one person winning the jackpot, four other tickets also matched all five white balls to win million-dollar prizes but missed the jackpot. These four tickets were sold in Ohio, New York, Mississippi, and Texas.

Mega Millions Next Jackpot

It has been three months since the Mega Millions jackpot winner was announced. In late October an Arizona family won the $108 million.

The next Mega Millions will revert to starting value of $20 million with the drawing scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, and the winner will have a cash option of $13.7 million.