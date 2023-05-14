Meet The Top Asian Virtual Influencers; Here's How They Accelerate Brand Growth

With the rising power of Artificial Intelligence, the popularity of virtual influencers is also increasing every day. More graphic and computer generator characters have started ruling social media. Brands are also increasingly hiring these virtual influencers as these robot creators help target wider potential consumers beyond the current audience.

Accelerated brand growth is a guarantee when you work with highly-engaged Southeast Asian virtual influencers. Netizens love to follow these robotic characters for the interesting content they offer. Here are a few of the top virtual influencers from Asia whom you would love to follow in 2023

Thalasya

This Indonesian lifestyle cyber creator is as stunning as any supermodel. An anime diva Thalasya has 456,000 followers on Instagram. Developed by Magnum Studio Thalasya made her social media debut in 2018. She loves to travel. Her Instagram handle is full of her experiences from her travel across the world. To fuel her expensive hobby, Thalasya has endorsed hotels, restaurants, and even health pills. She is a tough competitor to human influencers from Indonesia.

Kyra

Indian virtual influencer Kyra is no less than Thalasya. She is the country's first virtual influencer. creation of Himanshu Goel, business head at Top Social India. Kyra debuted on Instagram in 2021 and has already got 211,000 followers on Instagram. Kyra is as stunning as a top Bollywood actress. Her style quotient and charisma would skip anyone's heartbeat for a second. She lives in Mumbai and is dream chaser, model, and traveler.

Rozy Oh

Rozy is the first robo-creator from South Korea. Rozy is a lifestyle influencer with 154,000 followers on Instagram. Rozy is famous for her toned body and attractive looks. She was developed by Sidus Studio-X. She communicates daily live with her followers through social media uploads. She loves magazine photoshoots. She even has a nickname 'GameSeong Jangin' which translates into 'expression expert'.

Rae

Rae is the first virtual influencer from China. Rae embodies Asia's shifting beauty and fashion sector, which is utilizing technology for future breakthroughs. Rae has done yoga, art nails, and online gaming, and has supported a variety of products and services. Rae is an excellent partner to have if you want to access the Chinese market.

Maya

Maya is relatively new in the social media circle. Puma has partnered with UM Studios x Ensemble Worldwide, to launch 'Maya' â€“ a virtual influencer to represent the brand in Southeast Asia as a region. Maya's personality matches with a modern confident girl with South-East Asian values. She is a model and Puma's brand ambassador in the Asian region. Maya has 7,300 followers on Instagram.