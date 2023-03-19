Meet These Top 5 Incredibly Gorgeous Female Instagram Influencers From Singapore

No one can deny the fact that influencers are the new celebrities. The social media wave has created an urge among already-established celebrities to be called influencers. Global and regional brands flock around these influencers to promote their products through their social media posts and stories, for the obvious reason that these posts have very high engagement rates. Here we are listing a few of the gorgeous divas who top the list of female influencers in Singapore.

Carrie Wong:

This supremely gorgeous actress and influencer with 381k followers has an extremely attractive Instagram profile. From EX NIHILO, Charlie & Keith to Dior, she endorses many top luxury fashion brands. She has got impeccable style quotient. The fact that she indeed is super gorgeous is evident, as she was discovered through the reality television show Hey Gorgeous. She has also worked in many TV dramas like Against The Tide, The Journey: Tumultuous Times, Sealed With a Kiss, A Quest To Heal, and many others.

Fiona XIe:

Another stunningly beautiful Singaporean actor and influencer, Fiona Xi has gigantic 320k followers on Instagram. Fiona is the brand ambassador of Bulgari. She is also seen endorsing Loius Vuitton, Prada, Acne Studio, and many other globally renowned brands. Fiona looks as perfect as a beautiful anime character. Her captivating beauty bounds netizens to follow her with the first glimpse itself.

Andrea Chong:

Next scintillating diva in the list of gorgeous female influencers, is Andrea Chong. Andrea has 297k followers on Instagram. She is a fashion blogger and entrepreneur. Andrea has been associated with brands like Closet Lover, Suprega and Kooks Creamery, etc. Andrea has a very aesthetic Instagram profile, she has kept it subtle and classy.

Christabel Chua

We cannot miss including Christabel Chua in the list of top female influencers of Singapore. She is an active blogger and influencer with 266k active followers. The former Miss Universe Singapore finalist is truly a flawless beauty. She is seen endorsing brands like Dyson, SK-II, and Shilla Beauty. She is also an entrepreneur and has her own label with the name Kai.

Aurelia Ng

Last but not least Aurelia Ng is the fifth influencer on the list with 264k Followers. Aurelia is a Model actor and NOC influencer. With her cool and trendy style sense, she is one of the top influencers to take fashion cues from. She is seen promoting golf events and competitions.