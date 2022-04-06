Meet Hunter Johnson, an ace businessman known for his infamous brilliance in the online world

To dream about something is one thing; to think of working around it is another thing, but to make sure to go under the grind, work rigorously and innovate consistently to turn those dreams and aspirations into a beautiful reality is a different thing altogether. To belong to the latter category, it may take years for a few entrepreneurs, experts, and professionals, but the rapid rise of an incredible young professional and businessman named Hunter Johnson proved how youngsters could pave their own path to success if their efforts are combined with passion and determination and a strong quest to do the "different," in their chosen industries.

Hunter Johnson has always remained in the news for multiple reasons and essentially for the kind of work he has done in the data industry. This young guy, who is still in his early twenties, has been spellbinding people with his brilliance in the internet world. Hunter Johnson had begun his journey at the naive age of 13 and was considered a computer prodigy at his age. First, he designed an online game that soon had earned him over 1 million active users, which helped him make $500,000 when he turned 20. With influencer ads, he even attained 50 million YouTube views, which helped him take another big jump into the online space. To go further, he stepped foot in information aggregation, where he created an algorithm that would turn him into a multimillionaire. This algorithm is all about compiling everything on the net about a given individual, including information on his social media, phone numbers, emails, past addresses, criminal history, and much more.

After creating this programming technology, he decided to capitalize on his ideas, and now he provides this algorithm as a service for businesses and entrepreneurs of the world, which has made him a success story earning him over $700,000/month net in subscription revenue. However, what made him known as the "Dark Prince of the internet" was his ability to turn others' business ideas into similar business with a better marketing strategy, using artificial intelligence (AI) based marketing to outbid the original business he imitated.

His programming skills, internet knowledge, and his years of hard work in the data realm have today indeed turned him into a multimillionaire with a vast presence in the entrepreneurial world.

