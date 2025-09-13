Medical Breakthrough: Chinese Scientists Develop Bone Glue That Heals Fractures in Just Three Minutes

In a huge medical breakthrough, scientists in China have reportedly invented a bone glue that sets within three minutes and can heal fractures. The project, known as "Bone-02," was unveiled to the public by researchers in China's Zhejiang Province on September 10, according to NDTV, citing local reports.

The adhesive, meant for orthopedic use, could transform fracture and shattered bone care. Scientists have long sought an adhesive strong enough to secure such a bond that would also be safe and biocompatible. Many previous attempts failed due to toxicity or rejection by the body.

Now, the Chinese team claims they have found a solution. T

The study was conducted by Dr. Lin Xianfeng, associate chief orthopedic surgeon at Sir Run Run Shaw Hospital. The idea, he said, was conceived after observing how underwater oysters attach themselves to structures firmly, inspiring him to create a material with similar adhesive power inside the human body.

Bone-02 can establish solid attachment in 2 to 3 minutes, even in environments with heavy bleeding, said Lin. The glue is also slowly absorbed as the bone heals, negating the need for another surgery to take out implants, such as metal plates and screws.

Laboratory and clinical tests of this bone glue show promising results.Bone-02 has already been used to treat more than 150 patients, according to state news outlets. Surgery that typically calls for large incisions and metallic implants is over in less than three minutes with the glue.

The adhesive itself is also quite strong. They reported a bonding strength of more than 400 lb, shear strength of 0.5 MPa, and compressive strength of 10 MPa. These figures suggest that Bone-02 could potentially replace traditional metal implants, reducing the risks of infections and complications.

Experts believe the technology could have broad applications in orthopedics, including trauma care and surgeries with complicated fractures. It is also possible that such a device may be used to fix orthopedic devices in position, without the disadvantages of classical hardware.

Bone cements and fillers are currently used but do not possess adhesive properties. IA Bone glue was first tried in the 1940s with materials that included gelatin, epoxy resins, and acrylates. These were discarded due to poor biocompatibility. Bone-02 seems to have addressed these issues.

If the safety and efficacy of Bone-02 are validated in a large clinical trial, this treatment could revolutionise care for fractures and change the practice of orthopaedic medicine globally.