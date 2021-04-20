McDonald's to Introduce BTS Meal in 49 Countries, Check Out the Menu, Netizens' Reaction

Popular food chain McDonalds is introducing its special menu BTS Meal across six continents. People across countries will not only able to enjoy the music but also will be able to eat a meal that is named after the top KPop band of South Korea, Bangtan Boys popularly known as BTS. Here is all you need to know about the meal launched by McDonalds.

Reports claim that BTS Meal will be first introduced in 11 countries. The first country to introduce the BTS meal is not South Korea but USA. The meal will include a 10-piece chicken McNugget, french fries, and a coke along with sweet chili sauce and cajun dipping sauce developed by McDonald's Korean branch.

The official McDonald's page put out a poster to symbolically represent seven BTS members - Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook - The company arranged its fries to represent each member of the BTS band.

In the US the BTS meal can be availed through drive-thrus and McDelivery from May 26. The meal will be a limited edition variety and will be sold till June 20. The meal is being launched on different dates in each country. McDonalds has announced the details on its social media page.

BTS Cakes

BTS has been a popular global band and earned accolades internationally when its single Dynamite was nominated for Grammy awards. However, this is not the first time BTS has been approached by any international food chain. Recently Baskin Robins Korea branch had launched BTS7 cake in July 2020. But the cake that had seven flavors, representing members of BTS, was criticized as overpriced and bland in appearance.

Baskin Robbins took this into consideration and tried to justify its actions by saying that the cake was completely hand-made. But when fans continued to express their disappointment, it released another set of cake by the name Bora Bora, multi-flavored and colored cake featuring BTS. This too was available for a limited period but had become a hit among the ARMY [BTS fans].

Currently netizens are having a field day expressing their emotions about the BTS Meal. Fans expressed concern that on May 26, when the BTS Meal will be introduced in the U.S. the McDonalds stores are surely going to run out of stock.