Is McDonald's Hiring People Who Trade Cryptocurrencies? Billboard Claiming 'Hey Crypto Bro's, We Are Hiring' on Social Media is 'FAKE'

According to a claim McDonald's had put up a billboard that says it's hiring people who trade cryptocurrencies. So, did the fast-food chain explicitly state that it will hire or not hire those who have traded crypto? Well, McDonald's relationship with crypto king Bitcoin and other virtual currencies was called into question after some photoshopped images surfaced on social media.

In June 2021, the prices of popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin dipped which led crypto investors to worry about their thinning portfolio. And a tweet shared on McDonald's official Twitter handle claiming that these people could still get a job at the restaurant had gone viral on social media.

However, there's no such record on @Mcdonalds Twitter account and hence the McDonald's hiring tweet doesn't appear to be genuine.

Here's the Fake Image:

Shortly after this, an image showing a McDonald's billboard with the message "Hey Crypto Bro's, We Are Hiring" was doing the rounds on social media. But fact check website Snopes has decoded that the circulated McDonald's billboard photograph on social media was actually taken by Flickr user Kuba BoÅ¼anowski in the year 2009 and has been morphed by digitally editing a snap of a busy intersection in Poland.

Here's the genuine image:

In November, McDonald's entered the crypto market with a 'saucy' McRib NFT. "Our McRib NFTs are digital versions of the fan favorite sandwich â€“ almost as saucy as the McRib itself â€“ and we're giving them away to a few lucky fans on Twitter beginning 1 November," according to McDonald's earlier official statement.

Moreover, Forbes reported that the fast-food giant had started accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment in El Salvador from September last year. McDonald's has partnered with California-based payment processor, OpenNode, to allow these types of transactions.

Despite the risks, several retail giants are accepting Bitcoin and other meme currencies as a legal form of payments including Travala.com, PayPal, Starbucks, CheapAir.com, Dallas Mavericks and Overstock.com, which started accepting Bitcoin in 2014.

Coming back to the viral social media tweet claiming McDonald's is hiring people who trade cryptocurrencies, well, that's a piece of false information.