MBC Idol Radio Live in Seoul 2023: How to Watch, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

MBC Idol Radio Live in Seoul 2023 will take place at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in the fourth week of September. The musical event will be held on the weekend, making it convenient for everybody to enjoy the live stage performance of popular K-pop bands, including iKON, ATEEZ, and NMIXX.

The third annual concert will feature ATEEZ member Hongjoong and singer Yunho as hosts. Singer Young K, a DJ in the first season of this musical show, will perform live on stage for his fans this year. MBC Radio has announced the first lineup for this season.

Hers is everything about the upcoming event, including the dates, lineup, ticket sales, and live stream details.

Date, Time, and Lineup

MBC Idol Radio Live in Seoul will happen at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Saturday (September 23). The musical festival will begin at around 8 pm KST on Saturday. It will feature the live onstage performances of ATEEZ, Apink, Lee Seung Yoon, Oh My Girl, DAY6 member Young K, iKON, ONF, LUCY, and NMIXX.

Many more K-pop idols and bands could join the lineup of performers in the upcoming days. Stay tuned for the artists and bands gearing up to set the stage on fire.

Ticket Sales

The MBC Idol Radio Live in Seoul 2023 ticket sales will officially begin on Wednesday (August 2) through Yes24 at 8 pm KST. The price ranges from 66,000 won (nearly USD 51) to 110,000 won (approximately USD 86). International K-pop fans can buy the tickets using their credit cards or PayPal account.

How to watch?

K-pop fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the music festival live online on the official YouTube channel of MBC Radio.