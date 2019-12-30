The year-end special music program, MBC Gayo Daejun 2019, will kick-start from the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on Tuesday, December 31, at 8.55 pm (KST). The theme for this year is The Chemistry and the musical program will feature live stage performances of popular Korean singers and K-Pop groups, including CHUNG HA, HyunA, TWICE and GOT7.

The year-end special Song Festival will be telecast live on MBC in Korea on the New Year's Eve. Korean music lovers from other parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, France, Italy and Denmark, can watch the show online through MBC World and the official YouTube channel for MBC World TV.

What are the collaborations to check out?

The year-end special festival will feature some of the best collaborations by world-famous K-Pop groups, including TWICE, MAMAMOO, SEVENTEEN, GOT7 and MONSTA X. While the members of TWICE are preparing a stage performance with SHINee member Taemin, H.O.T singer Jang Woo Hyuk will be teaming up with CHUNG HA for the music festival.

Other special stage collaborations to check out during the MBC Gayo Daejun 2019 are Red Velvet members Irene, Joy, Yeri and Seulgi's association with Sung Si Kyung, the collaboration between the members of GOT7, Nu'EST and MONSTA X, the team-up between SEVENTEEN and MAMAMOO, stage collaboration between Kim Jae Hwan, WJSN member Yeonjung and Lovelyz singer Kei as well as the team-up between Guckkasten and Song Ga In.

Who are the other performers of the year-end special music show?

The Korean singers and K-Pop bands confirmed to perform individually at the star-studded annual event are AOA, ASTRO, DAWN, ITZY, NCT Dream, (G) I-DLE, Oh My Girl, NCT 127, Lee Seok Hoon, Stray Kids, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, HyunA, NORAZO, Sung Si Kyung, Celeb Five and Hong Jin Young.

Who will not attend the New Year special program?

SM Entertainment has already announced the absence of Red Velvet member Wendy. The singer will not be attending the song festival due to the injuries she sustained during the rehearsals of SBS Gayo Daejun 2019. The young K-Pop idol is currently getting treated for her injuries and the entertainment agency has cancelled all her official programs.

Recently, JYP Entertainment also released a statement about the absence of GOT7 member Yugyeom during the MBC Gayo Daejun. According to the entertainment agency, the young Korean heartthrob is facing some health issues and he needs to take rest for recovery.

Watch the teaser for MBC Gayo Daejun 2019 below: