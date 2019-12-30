What could be a better way to welcome New Year 2020 than to do it with your favourite television celebrities as they perform live on stage? Korean drama lovers from various parts of the world are finally getting such a chance since the much-awaited SBS Drama Awards 2019 is scheduled to air live on New Year's Eve.

The award ceremony will kick-start from the Sangam SBS Prism Tower in Seoul tomorrow, December 31, at 8.55 pm KST. The year-end special program will be broadcasted live on SBS in Korea. People from other parts of the world, such as the US, the UK, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Denmark, Singapore, China, Japan and Hong Kong, can watch the show live online here.

The star-studded award night will be hosted by popular television personalities Shin Dong Yup and Jang Nara. Both the presenters are expected to make the program an appealing one, which will be filled with a lot of fun. The annual star-studded event is also expected to feature some of the best stage performances from Korean drama stars, including Go Ara, Suzy Bae, Park Hoon and Lee Seung Gi.

Who are the nominees for this year?

The actors, directors, screenwriters and other behind-the-scene talents of popular Korean dramas that were telecasted on SBS between October 2018 to October 2019 are going to compete this year. The mini-series that are expected to win big this year are VIP, Doctor John, The Secret Life of My Secretary, Haechi and The Fairy Priest.

Who will attend the annual award show?

The Kdrama stars who are expected to be a part of the star-studded award night are VIP casts Lee Sang Yoon and Lee Chung Ah, The Secret Life of My Secretary casts Kim Young Kwang, Jin Ki Joo, Koo Ja Sung and Kim Jae Kyung, Haechi casts Go Ara, Park Hoon, Kwon Yul and Jung ll-Woo, My Strange Hero casts Jo Bo Ah, Yoo Seung Ho and Kwak Dong Yeon, as well as Vagabond, stars Suzy Bae, Lee Seung Gi and Shin Sung Rok.

Watch the teaser videos for SBS Drama Awards 2019 below:

Every short clip released by the broadcasting network has increased the curiosity of the Korean drama lovers world-wide. They are eagerly waiting to know who will win big at the annual award ceremony that will recognize the outstanding performers of this year. Check out the teaser videos below