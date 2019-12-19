As the world gears up to welcome 2020, popular Korean singers and K-Pop idols are preparing a special gift for their fans from various parts of the globe. The members of well-known bands from South Korea, including SEVENTEEN, TWICE, GOT7 and MONSTA X, are getting ready to perform live on stage during MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2019.

The star-studded music show, which will be held on December 31, will feature some of the best performances of renowned singers and their collaborations with different bands. The theme for this year is The Chemistry. So, the Korean music lovers can look forward to watching the onstage chemistry of each and every participant.

Who will perform this year?

The Korean singers and K-Pop bands who have confirmed to perform at the star-studded music festival are are AOA, ASTRO, Celeb Five, Chungha, DAWN, (G)I-DLE, GOT7, Guckkasten, Hong Jin Young, HyunA, ITZY, Jang Woo Hyuk, Kim Jae Hwan, Lee Seok Hoon, Lovelyz, MAMAMOO, MONSTA X, NORAZO, NCT Dream, NCT 127, NU'EST, Oh My Girl, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, SHINee member Taemin, Song Ga In, Stray Kids, Sung Si Kyung, Super Junior member Kyuhyun, TWICE and WJSN.

Though the members of EXO, BTS, BTOB, MOMOLAND and TOMMORROW X TOGETHER were expected to perform at the annual musical program, MBC confirmed that they will not be a part of the show this year.

When and where to watch it

MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2019 will be held at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on December 31. The event will be hosted by ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo and Girls' Generation member YoonA once again this year. The K-Pop idols will be joined by announcer Jang Sung Kyu. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world can watch the program live online on MBC.