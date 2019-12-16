With just two weeks left for the telecast of 2019 MBC Gayo Daejejun: The Chemistry, the broadcasting network has released new details about the popular South Korean music show. Along with the date and venue of the star-studded event, MBC also revealed the names of celebrity hosts for this year.

The music show is held every year on the New Year's Eve since 1966. For nearly four decades, it followed the format of a singing competition. MBC changed the format in 2005. Since then, it is held as a program to feature the live performances of popular singers and K-Pop bands.

Here is what you need to know about 2019 MBC Gayo Daejejun: The Chemistry

Date, venue and live stream details – The popular South Korean music show will be held at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan on December 31 from 8.55 pm (KST). The annual music festival will be streamed live through MBC in Korea. K-Pop fans from various parts of the world, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and India, can watch the star-studded event live online here.

Host – MBC announced the MCs (main conductors) for this year's song festival on Monday, December 16. The star-studded event will be hosted by ASTRO singer Cha Eun Woo and Girls' Generation member YoonA once again this year. The K-Pop idols will be joined by announcer Jang Sung Kyu. While YoonA is returning as a host for the fifth consecutive year, Cha Eun Woo will be back as a host for the third year. Meanwhile, it will be a first time experience for Jang Sung Kyu.

Celebrity line-up – Popular South Korean singers and band members, including Sunmi, HyunA, Hwang Chi Yeul, BTS, EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, GOT7 and SEVENTEEN, are expected to perform at the 2019 MC Gayo Daejejun: The Chemistry. But the Korean music lovers will have to wait a little longer to know more about it as the broadcasting network is yet to release the celebrity line-up for this year.