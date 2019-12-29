The award season for the Korean drama world will officially kick-start with MBC Drama Awards 2019 on Monday, December 30. It will be a big day for the K-drama fans as they will get to know if their favorite show is loved by people around the world. They will also get a chance to watch the live onstage performances of their favorite stars during the award ceremony.

The star-studded event will kick-start with red carpet arrivals that will showcase some of the best looks of television presenters, nominees and behind-the-scene talents. It will be followed by the main event, wherein the big names of the industry will be recognized. The award show will also feature the best performances of popular singers and drama artists.

When and how to watch the 38th annual award ceremony?

The award show will be broadcast live in Korea on MBC this Monday, December 30, at 8.55 pm KST. The star-studded event will also air live in the country through the official website for the broadcasting network. People from other parts of the world, including the US, France, the UK, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Canada, can watch the live telecast of MBC Drama Awards 2019 live online here.

Who will perform on the awards night?

Popular South Korean trot singer Song Ga In will take the stage on fire with her live concert during the star-studded event. Singer Michael Lee is also expected to rock the stage with a theatrical remake of the 1991 hit series Eyes of Dawn. In the new version, the singer will play the role of Park Ha Rim – a character portrayed by Park Sang Won in the original version.

Who are the nominees for this year?

The top five contenders of this year's MBC Drama Awards are the cast members, directors and writers of the five most popular drama that were telecast on MBC in 2019. The mini-series that will also compete for the grand prize are Welcome 2 Life, Never Twice, Extra Ordinary You, Golden Garden and Partners for Justice season 2.

Who will host the award show this year?

The model-turned-television personality Han Hye Jin will be returning as a host once again this year. She will be accompanied by The King of Mask Singer host Kim Sung Joo.