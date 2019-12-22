We have officially entered the Korean Entertainment Industry's award season on December 21 with KBS Entertainment Awards 2019. The next big event that is on the line is the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019, which will be followed by MBC Entertainment Awards 2019. Then the Korean drama lovers will finally get to watch their favourite award show that is MBC Drama Awards 2019.

The 38th annual award ceremony will be held a day before the New Year. It will mainly focus on the cast of every successful drama that was telecast on MBC between October 2018 and October 2019. The star-studded event is quite different from other Korean drama awards mainly because the grand prize winner is declared on the basis of viewers voting.

When is the annual award show?

Every year, the MBC Drama Awards is held on the second last day of the year, i.e. on December 30. This year, the annual award ceremony will take place next Monday at the Sangam MBC Hall from 8.55 pm KST onwards. During the event, several on-screen and off-screen talents from the Korean drama world will be recognized for their outstanding performances.

Who will host the star-studded event?

This year the award show will be hosted by popular television presenters Han Hye Jin and Kim Sung Joo. While the model-turned-television personality Hye Jin has already proved her hosting skills through MBC Entertainment Awards 2017, it will be a first time experience for Sung Joo who is currently hosting the popular variety show The King of Mask Singer.

Who are the performers of MBC Drama Awards 2019?

The broadcasting network is yet to reveal the complete celebrity line-up for the 38th annual award ceremony. But the fans of 1991 hit series Eyes of Dawn can look forward to watch a theatrical representation of it at the event.

In the theatrical version, popular singer Michael Lee will be portraying Park Ha Rim. The character was played by Park Sang Won in the original version. The Korean drama lovers can also expect a concert from the famous South Korean trot singer Song Ga In during the annual star-studded event.

How to watch the award show live online?

The star-studded event will be telecasted live in Korea through MBC. People from other parts of the world, including Vietnam, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, India and Singapore, can watch the award ceremony live online here.