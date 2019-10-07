The Mayan civilization is known for its glorious architecture and astrological inventions, and even in the ancient days, the advancement they achieved was too remarkable. In 2012, the world was gripped with fear, after a calculation based on the end-date of a 5,126-year-long cycle was misinterpreted, and several people claimed that the world will end on December 21, 2012. However, the day went uneventfully, and the world remained intact as ever.

Now, Don Carlos Barrios, an anthropologist who analyzed the Mayan calendar has revealed that December 21, 2012, actually started the beginning of a new era. Barrios made these remarks during Amazon Prime's "Decoding Baqtun" series.

While talking in the series, Barrios also claimed that this new era will be characterized by natural disasters, and after 2026 the world will witness something worse.

"We have what the Abuelos saw thousands of years ago. The next cycle of 13 is a cycle related to the air element, this is a confirmation of these great cycles. In these times, from 2012 to 2016, there were complications including natural disasters and from 2026 onwards, even worse if we have not managed to stabilize ourselves. Within 26 years, if humanity survives as such as now, there will be a special connection between all humans," said Barrios, Express.co.uk reports.

In the meantime, a section of doomsday mongers claims that the actual end of the world will be triggered after the arrival of Nibiru, a rogue planet that is supposed to be lurking at the end of the solar system. There are many videos available on the internet that show a second sun in the sky captured from various parts of the world, and conspiracy theorists believe that this second sun is actually Planet Nibiru. However, experts who analyzed the videos brushed the claim aside saying that these entities are caused by lens flares.

NASA too said that Nibiru is something that does not exist, and termed all the rumors surrounding the giant planet as just internet hoaxes.