Maxwell Anderson Watched Netflix Series on Dismemberment Before Killing, Dismembering Sade Robinson on Their First Date

Maxwell Anderson, 34, was convicted by a jury on Friday, June 6, of killing, dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson on the night of their first date.

The jury announced the verdict after taking less than an hour to arrive at the decision to convict Anderson of first-degree intentional homicide or first-degree reckless homicide. Anderson was also found guilty on charges of intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson.

Anderson Watched 'Love, Death & Robots' on Netflix with Robinson

Blascoe, a 33-year-old social worker, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal that it was revealed in a post-trial meeting with the prosecution that on the night of Robinson's murder, Anderson turned on the Netflix series "Love, Death & Robots" with Robinson inside the home.

During the final episode of volume two of the animated series, a corpse is dismembered on a beach. The prosecution believes Anderson dismembered Robinson on a small beach at Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

"I was like, oh, ... that's disgusting because that could have been where he got some of his ideas or fantasies," Blascoe told the outlet.

Anderson Disposed Off Robinson's Dismembered Remains Around Milwaukee County

Investigators believe Anderson killed her on their first date on April 1, 2024, dismembered her body and spread her remains around Milwaukee County. Robinson was last seen alive at Anderson's home. Her arm was found at a Waukegan beach.

The jury was shown disturbing and graphic images of Robinson inside Anderson's home that were later deleted from his phone. Among the images was a graphic photo of Anderson holding Robinson's right breast as she lay incapacitated. Robinson's right breast is among her body parts that haven't been recovered.

They were also shown grainy or darkened footage that showed Anderson driving Robinson's car before torching it outside an abandoned home on the city's north side.

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15.