Mauricio Martinez Garcia: Texas Mall Shooter Left Bizarre Voicemail Making Fun of the Federal Government and Obsessing About Money [AUDIO]

The Texas mall shooting suspect left a bizarre voicemail on his cell phone in which he complained or made jokes about money and paying his phone bill, according to reports. Mauricio Martinez Garcia, 33, was identified as the gunman who shot dead eight people and injured seven before being gunned down by the police on Saturday.

A search of his mobile phone revealed that he had a strange voicemail on his phone. Garcia was last seen in a motel about 30 miles south of the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Dallas. He arrived at the parking lot of Allen Premium Outlets, about 25 miles north of Dallas, and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle.

Bizarre Voicemail in Chilling Tone

According to DailyMail.com, Garcia, a neo-Nazi sympathizer or white supremacist, left callers to his cell phone a strange and jumbled voicemail greeting in which he expressed his obsession with money.

Garcia's customized message asks his parents for money instead of the customary "leave your name and number" and stresses to his provider that his cell phone bill is already paid.

The voice message also makes fun of the federal government for not giving him enough financial along with a jab at the deceased Dallas resident's acquaintances who may have owed him money.

"Hi, this is Mauricio. If you're the phone company, I already sent the money. If you're my parents, please send money," the message begins.

He continues: "If you're my financial aid institution, you didn't lend me enough money. If you are my friend, you owe me money."

The suspect, who until recently continued to live with his parents, in a prompt to the ladies, says, "Don't worry, I have plenty of money" in the voicemail.

Garcia was named by authorities as the person they believe killed eight people in the Texas outlet mall Allen Premium Outlets. A police officer who happened to be nearby the Dallas suburb mall shot and killed the attacker.

Police searched a Dallas home connected to Garcia's parents on Saturday night in the wake of the carnage outside the Allen Premium Outlets, and they also looked into a motel where the alleged shooter had booked an extended stay, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to local station WFAA-TV.

Garcia did not have a serious criminal past and was employed as a security guard. However, it is unclear where he worked as a security guard.

Police are also looking into any potential connections between Garcia and radical ideologies after the suspect was found with a patch on his chest that appeared to have white supremacist or neo-Nazi leanings, according to the Washington Post.

According to two senior law enforcement sources, a preliminary investigation of what is thought to be the shooter's social media accounts reveals hundreds of posts that contain racially or ethnically driven violent extremist speech, including neo-Nazi material and material endorsing white supremacy.

Trained in Firearms but No Serious Criminal Recod

The Texas Online Private Security database shows that Garcia was authorized to work as a commissioned security guard in the state from April 2016 to April 2020 and had three prior jobs before his license expired.

According to records, he received proficiency training in firearms in 2015 and completed additional firearms training in 2018. DPS, which manages the database, immediately disqualifies applicants who have committed specific violent offenses.

Besides the AR-15 rifle, he used to carry out the massacre, more weapons and ammunition were found in Garcia's car, a source told NBC News. The gunman was wearing a patch on his chest with a right-wing acronym at the time of the massacre.

Garcia's neighbors told WFAA that although he regularly parked his gray Charger in front of his parents' home, neither they nor Garcia had been seen in recent weeks.

A gray vehicle was found at the scene of the massacre on Saturday. A man exited the car while wearing black military gear and brandishing an AR-15-style rifle before opening fire on customers in Allen, which is located about 25 minutes north of Dallas.

An officer on patrol in the vicinity who hurriedly screamed for assistance as he ran towards the shooting shot Garcia dead outside the H&M store.

Garcia's neighbors said that they had never seen him carrying a firearm at his parent's home and that they had no memories of him being involved in any incidents.

Six of those killed in the incident outside the mall were dead on the scene. According to Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd, nine more victims were taken to the hospital, where two eventually died from their injuries.

According to officials, the age of the injured varied from 5 to 61. Three patients were believed to be in fair condition, while three others were still described as being in serious condition.