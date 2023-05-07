Chilling Video Captures Moment Gunman Gets Down from His Car and Opens Fire at Texas Mall Parking Lot Killing Nine and Injuring Several Others [GRAPHIC]

A chilling video has emerged that captures the moment a gunman opens fire and kills multiple people at an outdoor outlet in suburban Texas before being shot dead by police. The shooter who killed nine people and injured several others including children at the Allen Premium Outlet can be seen in a dashcam footage going on his carnage.

Shocking video from the scene shows at least four bleeding bodies lying outside the mall's numerous shops. Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd told reporters that seven victims were found dead at the scene. Two of the nine other patients who were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment later died.

Spine-Chilling Moment

According to him, four casualties are stable and three wounded are undergoing serious surgery. According to CNN, Medical City Health Care in Dallas handled eight shooting victims, whose ages ranged from 5 to 61.

Unsettling dash cam footage appears to have at least partially captured the mass shooting.

The chilling video shows a person in a black outfit stopping his silver vehicle. He then unlocks the driver's side door and starts shooting repeatedly at onlookers. The shots continue for over 30 seconds before the video ends.

The footage also shows an assault rifle on the ground behind the man, who is completely covered in black. The gunman was dressed in full SWAT gear and used an AR-15 to mow down the crowd that included children.

The attacker was "shooting his gun everywhere," a witness said.

The commotion started at the Allen Premium Outlets, which are located roughly 30 minutes north of Dallas, around 3:36 on Saturday.

An officer who was at the mall responding to an unrelated call at the time of the shooting heard the shots, raced in that direction, and "engaged and neutralized the threat," Harvey told the media.

A graphic video that is being circulated on social media appears to show the body of the alleged shooter who was shot during the event. Outside of a Fatburger restaurant in the mall, the man is seen lying in a pool of his own blood while wearing heavy military tactical gear.

The background shows several parked police cars from the Allen Police Department.

Several people can be overheard nonchalantly discussing the shooter's body in the video while still holding onto their shopping bags.

"We believe he acted alone and we don't believe there's another threat at this time," the chief said.

Gunman Acted Alone

The Allen Police Department stated in a statement that one of its officers subdued the gunman while responding to an unrelated incident just after 3:30 p.m., four and a half hours after police were first called to the mall.

"As I was holding the door open and letting customers inside the store... he [the shooter] was just blazing and shooting his gun," one unidentified witness told CNN, adding the assailant was walking down the sidewalk "shooting his gun everywhere."

The shooter wore a vest and "looked like he was trained ... he knew what he wanted to do," a mall worker whose manager saw the gunman told CNN.

Several shots went off before "a lot of people started running straight to our door trying to come in," the employee said, adding, "our manager he went out, just when he was opening the door people kept trying to come in, I guess he saw the person with a vest and everything, had a gun, it looked like an AK."

A source claims that police believe they have located the deceased suspect's car, which the bomb squad was checking out as a precaution.

The mass shooting in Allen is the most recent in a long line of gun attacks across the country that have terrorized stores, hospitals, schools, and other locations that are otherwise believed to be safe.

The shooting comes just days after a shooter allegedly opened fire with a handgun inside a hospital in Atlanta, killing at least one person and injuring four others before being apprehended hours later.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 199 mass shootings with four or more victims in the US this year, excluding the shooter.