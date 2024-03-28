Maundy Thursday 2024: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, and More

Maundy Thursday 2024, also known as Holy Thursday, is here. It is observed on the fifth day of the Holy Week -- a day before Good Friday. It is an occasion to remember the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples before his crucifixion. Jesus has a new commandant to his disciples on this day. It was to love one another.

Christians from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, the UK, Europe, Denmark, Rome, Spain, South Africa, Nigeria, and France, celebrate this day by attending holy mass, have a meal together, greeting, messaging, and wishing family and friends. It is an important festival for Christians across the globe.

The word Maundy is derived from the Latin word mandatum. It means command. Some traditions followed on this day include a Tenebrae service, a Seder Supper, and stripping the sanctuary. The devotees often partake in a simple meal of bread and wine on this day. This day also commemorates the story of Jesus Christ washing the feet of his disciples.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to share with your loved ones on Maundy Thursday 2024.

Messages

When you face problems in life, don't ask God to take them away.Ask Him to show His purpose, ask ways how to live a day searching His purpose for you. Holy Maundy Thursday.

On the occasion of Maundy Thursday, let us remember of the times when Jesus offered himself as the last supper as lamb. Happy Maundy Thursday.

Let us make it a memorable and cheerful Maundy Thursday by expressing our gratitude for all we have in our life. Happy Maundy Thursday.

Let us mourn and realize the greatness of the day which depicts the dedication of Lord Jesus, the devotion of his Holy body and blood for the sake of us. Happy Maundy Thursday.

The Lord taught us to leave our pride and vanity and be modest by washing the feet of his disciple being the teacher himself. Let us now blindly follow his footprints in this Maundy Thursday.

Wishes

May the love of Jesus fill your heart with heavenly bliss and holy desires for now and forever. Wishing you a Wishes Maundy Thursday.

Sending you my great warmest wishes this great day of Holy Maundy Thursday. I hope you are blessed with a truly blissful life always...

May the spirit of this Holy Thursday, The warmth of the season Make your heart bloom With joy and happiness? Happy Maundy Thursday.

Today we remember God's great love for us. May Holy Thursday bring new meaning and change to your life. Wishing a blessed Maundy Thursday.

Let us destroy all forms of vanity, narcissism, and vanity that reside inside our souls. Let us refine our hearts and minds with humility and fairness.

Greetings

Let us all engage in celebration and feast as it is the day of Maundy Thursday. Wish you and your loved ones a cheerful Holy Thursday.

Maundy Thursday is a time to remember the power of love and how it can transform even the darkest moments.

On this Maundy Thursday, let us remember that love is not just about words, but also about actions.

Maundy Thursday teaches us that no act of kindness or service is too small, and every action can make a difference.

May the Lord fill our hearts with gratitude for the love and sacrifice on this Maundy Thursday.

Quotes

The washing of the feet and the sacrament of the Eucharist: two expressions of one and the same mystery of love entrusted to the disciples, so that, Jesus says, 'as I have done... so also must you do - Pope John Paul II.

When you look at the Crucifix, you understand how much Jesus loved you then. When you look at the Sacred Host you understand how much Jesus loves you now - Mother Teresa.

I hunger for the bread of God, the flesh of Jesus Christ... I long to drink of his blood, the gift of unending love - St. Ignatius of Antioch.

The Bread that we need each day to grow in eternal life, makes of our will a docile instrument of the Divine Will; sets the Kingdom of God within us; gives us pure lips, and a pure heart with which to glorify his holy name - Edith Stein.

And he took bread, gave thanks and broke it, and gave it to them, saying, 'This is my body given for you; do this in remembrance of me'. In the same way, after the supper he took the cup, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood, which is poured out for you - Luke 22:19.

WhatsApp and Facebook Status

His greatness has reverted much evil to the path of righteousness, morality, and virtue. Let us just stick to his noble and eminent idioms and try to transform ourselves into better human beings. Wishing for your betterment in this Holy Thursday.

A perfect God demands a perfect justice. He cannot let us get away with sin. We used God's gift of our free will to trespass. So heaven's gates were closed; we couldn't get in.

Don't let any problem pacify your inner mind and ruin your tranquility. Believe to the fullest upon the almighty, he will save us all.

His venerated words, taking actions accordingly will turn us into the best person and will also help us get emancipation. Happy Holy Thursday to you all.