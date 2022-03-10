Who is Matthew Rosenberg? NYT Reporter in Scathing Attack of Far Left Colleagues at Times

Matthew Rosenberg, a New York Times reporter, has been caught on video excoriating his far-left colleagues at the Times in a sting operation carried out by Project Veritas. He was caught on camera telling some of his colleagues they were completely exaggerating the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021.

The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist criticized the reaction of the political left on the Capitol riot in the video released by Project Veritas, the right-wing guerilla news outlet. The reporter also mocked a few of his colleagues in the footage. He said his co-workers were emotionally scarred by the riots.

In the sting video, the Gray Lady reporter recalled being near the Capitol on January 6 with two of his colleagues. He said they were having fun outside dismissing the claims by Times staff that those journalists were feared to death on that day.

"I know, I know. I'm supposed to be traumatized...But like all these colleagues who were in the building, and they're young and are like, 'Oh my God, it was so scary.' I'm like, 'Fâ€” off", Rosenberg told the undercover journalist in the video without knowing that he was being filmed.

Rosenberg Criticizes his Co-workers

The NYT reporter, who covers national security, continued to criticize the young reporters in the highly-edited footage. He also named the two colleagues who were with him on that day. They were Nicholas Fandos and Emily Cochrane.

"It's not the kind of place I can tell somebody to man up, but I kind of want to be like, 'Dude, come on. Like, you were not in any danger.'" he said.

In the footage, the journalist is seen calling two of his colleagues "fâ€”ing bitches" and other co-workers "fâ€”ing little dweebs".

The NYT Reporter on - 'the left's overreaction'

Rosenberg, 47, is also seen criticizing the reaction of the political left on the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021. He then tells the undercover Project Veritas journalist "so over" the coverage of the Capitol riot.

"It's like that January 6 stuff, but it's like I'm so over it at this point. I'm so over it. The left's overreaction â€“ the left's reaction to it in some places was so over the top that it gave the opening the right needed to start introducing the idea of, 'Whoa, these people are out of control. Like, it's not as big of a deal they're making it.' [Because] they were making it too big a deal ... and that gave the opening for lunatics in the right to be like, 'Oh, well, nothing happened here. It was just a peaceful bunch of tourists,' you know, and it's like, but nobody wants to hear that", he said.