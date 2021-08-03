Tributes Pour in For Gunther Hashida; Third Officer to Die By Suicide After Defending Capitol on Jan. 6

A Washington, D.C., police officer who protected the U.S. Capitol against a pro-Trump mob on January 6, died by suicide on July 29 in his Virginia home.

Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead at his home on Thursday, July 29, Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Kristen Metzger confirmed to CNN on Monday.

"We are grieving as a Department and our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida's family and friends," Metzger said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued a statement calling Hashida a hero "who risked his life to save our Capitol, the Congressional community and our very Democracy. All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on January 6 and throughout his selfless service."

Hashida is Survived by a Wife, 3 Children, and a Sister

The GoFundMe page was created on Sunday to support Hashida's family. It says Hashida "leaves behind a loving wife, sister, 3 children, and a wonderful family." The page has a $250,000 donation target.

"In his work as an officer with the DC Metropolitan Police Department, he worked to serve and protect the public," organizers wrote of Hashida on the fundraising page. "He was a devoted and loving husband and father."

A memorial is scheduled for Hashida at the Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home and Crematory in Dale City, Virginia, on Friday.

This is the 3rd Known Suicide of An Officer who Responded to the Capitol During the Attack

Hashida is the third police officer to die by suicide after responding to the failed insurrection attempt.

D.C. Officer Jeffrey Smith died Jan. 15 and Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood died Jan. 9. Families of both officers have linked the deaths to the riot and are pushing their respective departments to recognize them as having died in the line of duty.

A fourth officer, Brian Sicknick of the USCP, died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained "while physically engaging with protesters" at the riots.

More than 550 People are Charged in Connection with the Insurrection

The riot began after then-President Donald Trump urged attendees at a rally outside the White House to march to the Capitol, where a joint session of Congress was meeting to officially confirm the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden as the next president.

Hundreds of Trump supporters invaded the Capitol grounds and buildings, disturbing the proceedings.

The Justice Department has charged more than 550 people in connection with the insurrection, according to CNN's latest tally, and the attack is at the center of a high-profile House select committee investigation. Some face more serious charges, and many have not yet entered a plea. So far, three people have been sentenced for their roles in the attacks.